BIG3 Basketball League: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters for July 19 Weekend

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

In a regular season with each team playing only eight games over a nine-week span, every contest is important. That's the case this year in the BIG3, which has a crowded picture at the top of its standings.

Entering Week 5 of the three-on-three basketball league's third campaign, four teams have a maximum of one loss at the halfway point of its schedule. The Triplets lead the way with a perfect 4-0 mark as they look to become the third different team to win the championship.

However, Power, Killer 3's and Enemies are all close behind at 3-1, and any team could surge to the top over before the playoffs begin on Aug. 25.

Here's everything you need to know heading into the coming slate of BIG3 games.

BIG3 Week 5 Schedule

Saturday, July 20 (Games in Kansas City)

Bivouac vs. 3's Company, 3 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Power vs. Triplets, 4 p.m. ET, CBS

3 Headed Monsters vs. Tri-State, 5 p.m. ET, CBS

Sunday, July 21 (Games in Oklahoma City)

Ghost Ballers vs. Aliens, 2 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Enemies vs. Trilogy, 3 p.m. ET, CBS

Killer 3's vs. Ball Hogs, 4 p.m. ET, CBS

Games can be live-streamed on the CBS Sports app.

Rosters

Full rosters for the 12 teams can be found on the league website.

Top Team Faces Defending Champ

While Triplets enter the gameweek unbeaten, they have perhaps their toughest challenge yet Saturday, when they face last year's league champion, Power.

Power bounced back in Week 4 with a victory over Ghost Ballers after losing to Trilogy the week before.

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Triplets, an expansion team this season, are powered by Joe Johnson, who leads the league in points (90), assists (18), total field goals (34) and 4-pointers (two). He also ranks second in 3-pointers (nine) and rebounds (38).

But this week, he will go head-to-head with Power's Corey Maggette, last year's BIG3 MVP who tallied 23 points and 14 rebounds last week in his season debut. It should be a great matchup between two solid former NBA players as the two teams jockey for position at the top of the standings.

Will Killer 3's and Enemies Keep Pace?

Either Triplets or Power will lose in Week 5, with those two teams facing off. If the former lose, there could be a four-way tie atop the BIG3 standings if the Killer 3's and Enemies continue their strong starts with victories.

Enemies face Trilogy and the Killer 3's face the Ball Hogs in the final matchups of the gameweek Sunday afternoon.

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Enemies have won three straight games since dropping their season opener, with Craig Smith (87 points, 24 rebounds, 30-for-60 shooting) leading the way.

Stephen Jackson (56 points), Donte Greene (54) and Franklin Session (37) have led the balanced scoring attack of the Killer 3's, who got off to a 3-0 start before losing to Trilogy last week.

These are crucial games for both teams as they attempt to remain close to the top, and move up, in the BIG3 standings halfway through the season.