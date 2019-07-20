The 15 Most Ridiculous WWE Gimmicks Fans Will Never Forget

0 of 15

Credit: Rob Schamberger

The beauty of professional wrestling is how it has always been able to feature outlandish characters who would never exist in real life.

WWE has featured clowns, kung-fu masters and mystical beings alongside people who appear to hold regular jobs on the side like accountants, garbage men and barbers.

At one point, WWE even had a member of the Guerrero family dress up in a turkey costume and hatch from an egg on live television. But more on that in a bit.

As fans, we choose to embrace this silliness because it makes the experience of watching pro wrestling more fun, even if some of the gimmicks are ridiculous beyond belief.

Let's take a stroll down memory lane and look at some of the most memorable and goofy characters in WWE history.