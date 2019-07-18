Ravens' Marquise Brown to Begin Camp on NFI List Amid Foot Surgery Recovery

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver Marquise Brown, who the team picked 25th overall in the 2019 NFL draft out of Oklahoma, will start training camp on the active/non-football injury list, according to Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com.

On the bright side, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted Thursday that Brown "is progressing well and should be back on the field in a few weeks."

Brown underwent offseason Lisfranc surgery for a right foot injury suffered during the Big 12 Championship Game. He played through the injury in the Orange Bowl against Alabama but underwent the surgery two months later, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The ex-Sooner did not participate in predraft drills and testing as he recovered. That didn't deter the Ravens from taking the electric talent as the first wideout off the board, though.

Brown sat out OTAs but did participate in some individual offseason drills, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com.

The 5'9" Brown emerged as an excellent deep threat for two Heisman Trophy quarterbacks in Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray over the past two seasons, amassing 132 receptions, 2,413 yards and 17 touchdowns during that span.

Brown's speed was an asset then and should benefit him in the NFL as well: Per ESPN staff writer Jake Trotter, the wideout ran a 4.30-second 40-yard dash during the 2018 offseason.