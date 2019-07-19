B/R Football Ranks Transfer Rumours: Philippe Coutinho, Harry Maguire, Joelinton

VI-Images/Getty Images

Nailed On: Joelinton to Newcastle United

This is a pretty exciting move for the Hoffenheim forward. He has developed as a two-footed, tenacious, speedy striker—and Newcastle's recruitment team believe he has the potential for much, much more.

An agreement is being reached at around £36 million, which seems pretty good value for a 22-year-old frontman of his level.

Sources close to the deal told B/R that some comparisons are being made to Everton's Richarlison in terms of potential. Not for his style of play, more the impact he can have on the league. Joelinton had 11 goals and 9 assists in 35 appearances last season.

With that in mind, his value could absolutely soar if he manages to light up St. James' Park.

Looking Likely: Harry Maguire to Manchester United

This transfer was rated in exactly the same position in this column on July 5—but it is important to point out that the deal is still on the cards. In fact, it's almost certain now that Maguire will become a United player.

Leicester City have been in a strong position to negotiate, and the terms on an £80 million transfer are now accelerating, with both sides of the deal ready to come to an agreement. The next issue: How will United make the payments?

The two clubs need to strike a deal on how many instalments there will be to switch over the funds.

Don't rule it out: Danny Rose to PSG

Tottenham Hotspur have been trying to find a new home for Rose for over a year—so it is no great surprise they have left him at home while heading off on their pre-season tour.

Club officials have been working on options for a transfer this summer, and with almost every door closing on them in the Premier League, they are having to look elsewhere.

PSG have been told they can sign him for £20 million and are weighing up whether to pursue such an opportunity.

Remember that Ryan Sessegnon is already being brought in from Fulham for around £25 million as Tottenham's long-term option in Rose's position.

Big Doubts About: Philippe Coutinho to Liverpool



Whichever way you look at Coutinho's future, it seems hard to imagine he has one at Barcelona. Yet there are difficulties over any potential move.

Two main landing spots have been touted recently—Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain.

A return to Anfield just does not seem likely. All indications from insiders at the club remain convinced that a big-name signing will not be made this summer. Some also believe that Klopp was not as bothered about Coutinho leaving the club 18 months ago as you might have imagined.

A door to Paris is opening up due to the complications of Barcelona trying to re-sign Neymar without paying the entire deal in cash. A report in L'Equipe claimed that they even made an offer of £36 million plus Coutinho and Ivan Rakitic, but it was rejected.

B/R's French sources believe the club are going to stick to their guns and demand a huge cash offer if Neymar—who cost them £200 million—is to leave.

Never Happening: Nicolas Pepe to Arsenal

It makes sense that Pepe is being linked to so many big clubs—he was great last season as he scored 23 goals and 12 assists in helping Lille finish second in Ligue 1. But the stories about Liverpool wanting him were nonsense, and the latest rumours about Arsenal chasing him should be dismissed too.

They just don't have the sort of money to spend that Lille are looking for—his £60 million valuation is more than their entire summer budget.