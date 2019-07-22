CP3 to Heat, K-Love to Blazers, Beal to Indy: Deals to Fix NBA's Roster Problems

1 of 5

Fernando Medina/Getty Images

Orlando Magic Receive: Collin Sexton

Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: Mohamed Bamba

Collin Sexton appeared Cleveland's most obvious building block this time last year, but the recent selection of Darius Garland potentially throws a wrench in those plans.

Other teams have tried the dual-point guard approach, of course, but it's never looked quite like this.

"While it's possible the pair can start next to each other, that makes for an extremely small backcourt," Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz wrote. "Given that neither is an eager distributor, the fit is even more awkward."

Sexton and Garland both stand 6'2", and neither is the most willing defender. As Swartz noted, each is on the ball-dominant side too. It could take a lot of work just to find a way for the two to coexist, and there are serious questions of whether the ultimate upside would even be worth it.

Instead, Cleveland could ease its own logjam while simultaneously doing the same for Orlando.

Mohamed Bamba was blocked from the second he landed in Disney's home, with his only saving grace that the player in front of him, Nikola Vucevic, was entering the final year of his contract. Of course, Vooch subsequently erupted to book his first-ever All-Star spot and helped Orlando snap a six-year playoff drought. The Magic rewarded him with a four-year, $100 million deal.

Bamba averaged just 16.3 minutes per game as a rookie and was limited to 47 games with a stress fracture in his left tibia. With Vucevic still around and Orlando's frontcourt as crowded as ever (everyone back, plus Chuma Okeke and Al-Farouq Aminu added), Bamba could have trouble improving his playing time as long as he's in Orlando.

Ship Bamba to Cleveland, though, and he could grab hold of the starting center spot with his incredible length, rim protection and offensive potential. Similarly, Sexton could go from being an awkward fit in Cleveland to the possible answer to Orlando's point guard prayers. He's already done more in his career than Markelle Fultz, and Sexton's ceiling is several stories above DJ Augustin's peak.