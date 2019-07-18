Bam Adebayo Says No One Can Compete with Kentucky's NBA Presence

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Former Kentucky star Bam Adebayo, who currently plays for the Miami Heat, believes the Wildcats are the best school at producing NBA talent.

Per The Athletic's Kyle Tucker, Adebayo feels other schools are fooling themselves if they think they have the same impact on the NBA as Kentucky.

"We're a family," he said. "Oh, yeah, because we got other colleges—I ain't gonna say no names—thinking they can compete with us in terms of their presence. Just look around, though. Like, who's playing right now? Pick a game, any game, and I bet we got somebody out there."

