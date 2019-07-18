Bam Adebayo Says No One Can Compete with Kentucky's NBA Presence

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 18, 2019

Kentucky forward Bam Adebayo (3) celebrates during the second half of a second-round game against Wichita State in the men’s NCAA college basketball tournament in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 19, 2017. Kentucky defeated Wichita State 65-62. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Former Kentucky star Bam Adebayo, who currently plays for the Miami Heat, believes the Wildcats are the best school at producing NBA talent.

Per The Athletic's Kyle Tucker, Adebayo feels other schools are fooling themselves if they think they have the same impact on the NBA as Kentucky. 

"We're a family," he said. "Oh, yeah, because we got other colleges—I ain't gonna say no names—thinking they can compete with us in terms of their presence. Just look around, though. Like, who's playing right now? Pick a game, any game, and I bet we got somebody out there."

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Alex Antetokounmpo on His Own Path to Greatness

    Giannis’ bro is 6'7" with a 7'2" wingspan, and the MVP already thinks he could be better than him ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Alex Antetokounmpo on His Own Path to Greatness

    Giannis’ bro is 6'7" with a 7'2" wingspan, and the MVP already thinks he could be better than him ➡️

    Mirin Fader
    via Bleacher Report

    1 FA Target for Each Team Next Offseason

    Who is your team's top target next summer?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    1 FA Target for Each Team Next Offseason

    Who is your team's top target next summer?

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Jaxson Hayes Stole Zion's Spotlight at Summer League

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Jaxson Hayes Stole Zion's Spotlight at Summer League

    Preston Ellis
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron's Chase for All-Time Minutes Played

    He may have to play into his 40s, but James could finish his career leading the NBA in both regular-season and playoff minutes

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron's Chase for All-Time Minutes Played

    He may have to play into his 40s, but James could finish his career leading the NBA in both regular-season and playoff minutes

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report