Jordan Spieth Lurking After Solid 1st Round at 2019 British Open

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 18, 2019

US golfer Jordan Spieth putts on the 6th hole during the first round of the British Open golf Championships at Royal Portrush golf club in Northern Ireland on July 18, 2019. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo credit should read ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP/Getty Images)
ANDY BUCHANAN/Getty Images

For the first five holes on Thursday, it looked like Jordan Spieth might set the Royal Portrush golf course on fire with his red-hot play. 

He cooled off considerably after that, however, starting his Open Championship with a one-under 71 in the first round of play. 

That put him three strokes behind Shane Lowry (four-under), who sat atop the leaderboard after his opening round alongside JB Holmes and Jon Rahm (who were both four-under and still in action at the time of publication).

Spieth shot up the leaderboard early with birdies on the second, third and fifth holes. But a double bogey on the eighth and a bogey on the 11th erased all of his early success. 

He finished with six pars and a birdie on the 12th from there, however, stabilizing his round and keeping himself within striking distance of the leaders.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

