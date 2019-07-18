Jordan Spieth Lurking After Solid 1st Round at 2019 British Open

ANDY BUCHANAN/Getty Images

For the first five holes on Thursday, it looked like Jordan Spieth might set the Royal Portrush golf course on fire with his red-hot play.

He cooled off considerably after that, however, starting his Open Championship with a one-under 71 in the first round of play.

That put him three strokes behind Shane Lowry (four-under), who sat atop the leaderboard after his opening round alongside JB Holmes and Jon Rahm (who were both four-under and still in action at the time of publication).

Spieth shot up the leaderboard early with birdies on the second, third and fifth holes. But a double bogey on the eighth and a bogey on the 11th erased all of his early success.

He finished with six pars and a birdie on the 12th from there, however, stabilizing his round and keeping himself within striking distance of the leaders.

