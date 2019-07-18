J.B. Holmes Holds 1-Stroke Lead After 1st Round of 2019 British Open

J.B. Holmes Holds 1-Stroke Lead After 1st Round of 2019 British OpenJuly 18, 2019
J.B. Holmes leads the way at the 2019 British Open at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland at five-under par after Thursday's opening round.
The American produced a round of 66 to top the leaderboard by one shot from Ireland's Shane Lowry on a wet and windy day in County Antrim.
There are 14 players at three-under including Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia, Tommy Fleetwood and Jon Rahm.
British Open Leaderboard
J.B. Holmes (-5)
Shane Lowry (-4)
Alex Noren (-3)
Webb Simpson (-3)
Sergio Garcia (-3)
Dylan Frittelli (-3)
Robert MacIntyre (-3)
Kiradech Aphibarnrat (-3)
Ryan Fox (-3)
Tyrrell Hatton (-3)
Tommy Fleetwood (-3)
Brooks Koepka (-3)
Lee Westwood (-3)
Tony Finau (-3)
John Rahm (-3)
Ashton Turner (-3)
The full leaderboard can be found on TheOpen.com
Thursday Recap
Pre-tournament favourite Rory McIlroy endured a miserable first round on Thursday to leave his hopes of winning the title for a second time in tatters.
The Northern Irishman started off with a quadruple bogey after his tee shot when out of bounds:
Sky Sports Golf @SkySportsGolf
Nightmare start for Rory McIlroy 😲 After going out of bounds off the tee, the favourite makes +4 on the opening hole 📺 Watch all four days of #TheOpen live on Sky Sports The Open or follow it here: https://t.co/PiRMXkYPcE https://t.co/z8eeu0BxRB
He finished off with a triple bogey on the final hole to card an eight-over 79 and could not hide his disappointment at his performance in an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live (h/t Saj Chowdhury at BBC Sport).
"I would like to punch myself. I made a couple of stupid mistakes," he said. "I was pretty nervous on the first tee and hit a bad shot. I showed some resilience in the middle of the round and was trying to fight back into the championship but then I finished off poorly as well."
Defending champion Francesco Molinari also found it tough going on Thursday. The Italian started with a three-over 74 and has a lot of work to do to get back into contention.
Three-time champion Tiger Woods also toiled and produced his worst ever opening round at the Open:
BBC 5 Live Sport @5liveSport
It's not just Rory McIlroy who's had a bad day 😬 Tiger Woods ends the first round with a 7-over-par 78. His worst ever opening round at #TheOpen 😱 📲⛳ https://t.co/0kUniX6SeW #TheOpen https://t.co/MlhRhbihe6
Woods hit a string of bogies on the front nine and did not pick up his first, and only, birdie of the day until the 15th.
While it was a poor day for some of the big names, Argentina's Emiliano Grillo produced a moment to remember at the 13th hole.
The 26-year-old hit the British Open's first hole-in-one since 2016:
The Open @TheOpen
HOLE-IN-ONE! @GrilloEmiliano with the 1st ace at The Open since 2016 #TheOpen Live coverage 👉 https://t.co/V5gkRJCUkC … https://t.co/msunSxlDaU
Meanwhile, Holmes is the man to beat ahead of Friday's second round after an eventful day. He started off with a bogey but then produced three birdies from the next four holes.
The 37-year-old also secured a three-under back nine to take his place as the overnight leader.
It was also a good day for Lowry who is just a shot behind. The 32-year-old carded his lowest ever opening round at a major tournament:
SportsJOE @SportsJOEdotie
Shane Lowry gets up and down for par at the last to seal a -4 67. The clubhouse leader, it's the Offaly man's lowest ever opening round at a major 👏🇮🇪 https://t.co/uIWSMbRPz8
PGA Championship winner Koepka is also well-placed as he bids for his first Open title:
The American could have done even better but a bogey at the 17th saw him drop a shot and join a raft of players two shots behind Holmes after an intriguing day of action at Royal Portrush.
