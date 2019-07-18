Dolphins' Kendrick Norton to Be Released from Hospital Thursday

Uncredited/Associated Press

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton, who had to have his left arm amputated after a car crash, is being released from the hospital on Thursday, according to his agent, Malki Kawa.

Norton has undergone six surgeries since the crash.

"I am okay. I am as comfortable as I can be with the situation," Norton said Monday, per CBS Miami. "I am doing fine and the best I can.

"I am staying strong because of all of the support from all of the fans, all of the teams, my family and everyone. That is what is pushing me, my faith and the support from my family, my grandparents, my sports agent. Everyone is going above and beyond with nothing in return. Just to see people who have been supporting me is just great."

Norton hit a Maserati and a safety barrier in his Ford F-250 while attempting to exit the 826 Expressway in Miami on July 4, flipping his truck. Police gave him a citation for pulling out in front of a vehicle and an improper lane change.

The injury has ended Norton's playing career, a grim fact that he has accepted.

"One thing keeps me going and that is that I am still able to be here," he said. "Seeing my family is so important. It is very good that I have this support system. It keeps me strong and it keeps me tall. But I realize that I will not be able to play for anyone. We are working past that you know. That reality is sinking in. I am alive and I am grateful."

Despite his playing days being over, his medical bills are being covered under the NFL and Dolphins' insurance policy, per Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.