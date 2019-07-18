Jim Harbaugh on Urban Meyer: 'Controversy Follows Everywhere He's Been'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 18, 2019

ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 28: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes and head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines after the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 28, 2015 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ohio State defeated Michigan 42-13. (Photo by Andrew Weber/Getty Images)
Andrew Weber/Getty Images

Jim Harbaugh added a new layer to the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry by taking a shot at Urban Meyer

Appearing on Tim Kawakami's The TK Show podcast from The Athletic (h/t Nick Baumgardner of the Detroit Free Press), Harbaugh offered a unique response when asked about Meyer's retirement. 

"Urban Meyer's had a winning record," Harbaugh said. "A really phenomenal record everywhere he's been. But also, controversy follows everywhere he's been." 

