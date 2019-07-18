Jim Harbaugh on Urban Meyer: 'Controversy follows everywhere he’s been'

Andrew Weber/Getty Images

Jim Harbaugh added a new layer to the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry by taking a shot at Urban Meyer.

Appearing on Tim Kawakami's The TK Show podcast from The Athletic (h/t Nick Baumgardner of the Detroit Free Press), Harbaugh offered a unique response when asked about Meyer's retirement.

"Urban Meyer's had a winning record," Harbaugh said. "A really phenomenal record everywhere he's been. But also, controversy follows everywhere he's been."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.