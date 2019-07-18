British Open Tee Times 2019: Pairings and Predictions for Friday Schedule

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The 2019 British Open continues on Friday, with Brooks Koepka in good shape ahead of Day 2 at the Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland.

J.B. Holmes topped the leaderboard on Thursday after shooting a five-under 66 during his opening round.

Koepka completed a first-round score of three-under 68, and remains in contention for the final major of the year.

Rory McIlroy suffered a catastrophic first day at the competition, ending with an eight-over 79. Tiger Woods also appears to be out of the reckoning after a seven-over 78.

British Open Leaderboard

J.B. Holmes: -5

Shane Lowry: -4

Alex Noren: -3

Webb Simpson: -3

Dylan Frittelli: -3

Robert MacIntyre: -3

Sergio Garcia: -3

Kiradech Aphibarnrat: -3

Ryan Fox: -3

Tyrrell Hatton: -3

Tommy Fleetwood: -3

Brooks Koepka: -3

Lee Westwood: -3

Tommy Finau: -3

Jon Rahm: -3

Yuki Inamori: -3

Ashton Turner: -3

The full leaderboard can be found at the Open's official website.

Friday's Notable Tee Times

8:03 a.m. BST, 3:08 a.m. ET: Brooks Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen, Shubhankar Sharma

8:25 a.m. BST, 3:25 a.m. ET: Jordan Spieth, Danny Willett, Marc Leishman

9:47 a.m. BST, 4:47 a.m. ET: Justin Rose, Tony Finau, Lucas Bjerregaard

9:58 a.m. BST, 4:58 a.m. ET: Dustin Johnson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley

10:09 a.m. BST, 5:09 a.m. ET: Tiger Woods, Matt Wallace, Patrick Reed

10:20 a.m. ET, 5:20 a.m. ET: Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar

12:53 p.m. BST, 7:53 a.m. ET: Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry, Branden Grace

2:59 p.m. BST, 9:59 a.m. ET: Francesco Molinari, Bryson DeChambeau, Adam Scott

3:10 p.m. BST, 10:10 p.m. ET: Rory McIlroy, Gary Woodland, Paul Casey

Full tee times are available at the Open's website.

Friday Preview and Predictions

After McIlroy's capitulation during the opening day, British fans will be hoping for a substantial challenge from one of the home or European contenders.

Scotsman Robert MacIntyre ended his first day with a three-under 68 after producing an aggressive effort on the Dunluce Links course.



The 22-year-old posted an eagle and five birdies on Thursday, but four bogeys ruined his opportunity of a huge score. MacIntyre was an excellent amateur and turned professional two years ago, and he could be a surprise package at the Open. NTT DATA highlighted the player's opening score:

Fan favourite Sergio Garcia is in the mix after the first round, and the Spaniard was impressive in Portrush. Like MacIntyre, and a host of names, Garcia carded a three-under 68 to race up the leaderboard, with the fluctuating weather conditions not aiding the field.

Garcia was steady on the back nine, sinking two birdie putts. The 39-year-old has been runner-up at the Open twice, and his game is suited to the challenge of links golf. The popular player has the ability to be amongst the leaders at the half-way point on Friday night.

Koepka's challenge remains on track, and with McIlroy seemingly out of contention, the world No. 1 has an excellent chance of winning a seventh major. The American kingpin is yet to produce his best during previous years at the Open, and it was believed the links course could affect his scoring. The PGA Championship holder ended his round three-under and in good form,

Koepka was consistent and progressive on the front nine, with two birdies a reward for his accuracy. The 29-year-old avoided bogey throughout most of his round, but dropped a shot on No. 17 on the home stretch. The Florida-born golfer is perfectly positioned heading into the second day, and Koepka will believe he can top the leaderboard going into Saturday's action.

Friday Prediction: Koepka to lead after Day 2