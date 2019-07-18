Video: Greg Hardy Says Jon Jones Is Dream UFC Fight and It 'Would Be an Honor'

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

If Greg Hardy's mixed martial arts career goes the way he hopes, one day it will provide him with an opportunity to challenge Jon Jones.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Hardy said "it's impossible not to dream" of a match against Jones and "it would be an honor and a pleasure to go to war with him."

There's a long way for Hardy to go before he will get a shot against Jones. The former NFL star has five career MMA fights, including two in UFC. He's had success against lower-level competition with four wins by knockout. He has one disqualification loss for throwing an illegal knee to a downed opponent.

Another potential obstacle for Hardy is being a heavyweight fighter. Jones has only fought at light-heavyweight, though he told ESPN's Ariel Helwani in June he's considered moving up in weight at some point in his career.

For now, Hardy will continue to establish his MMA credentials in UFC. The 30-year-old will return to the Octagon on Saturday to take on Juan Adams.