British Open 2019 Leaderboard: Updating Results and Standings for Thursday

The afternoon wave of players is starting to make noise on the front page of the British Open leaderboard.

Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood and others are looking to challenge the leading mark set by Shane Lowry, who finished with a four-under 67 from the morning session at Royal Portrush Golf Club in County Antrim, Northern Ireland.

Lowry currently holds a one-shot advantage over six golfers, but the group at three-under could grow larger if the golfers on course are able to thrive in opportune conditions.

In addition to Spieth, Fleetwood and Koepka, Tiger Woods, Justin Rose and Dustin Johnson are among the high-profile players out on course.

Woods, Rose and Johnson have plenty of holes remaining in their respective rounds since they were part of the final batch of tee times.

The Open Leaderboard

Shane Lowry (-4)

Alex Noren (-3)

Webb Simpson (-3)

Sergio Garcia (-3)

Dylan Frittelli (-3)

Robert MacIntyre (-3)

Kiradech Aphibarnrat (-3)

Full leaderboard can be found on TheOpen.com.

Spieth's quest to end his two-year major drought at Royal Portrush started off well with a trio of birdies through the opening six holes.

The three-time major champion opened with a par and then picked up birdies at No. 2 and No. 3, as well as No. 5.

Unfortunately, Spieth suffered a setback at No. 8, where he recorded a double bogey and dropped to three shots behind Lowry.

The opening set of birdies for Spieth was promising for his title credentials after he experienced some up-and-down results at the season's first three majors.

The 25-year-old tied for third at the PGA Championship, finished in a tie for 21st at The Masters and disappointed in a tie for 65th at the U.S. Open.

If you take away the rough result at the U.S. Open, Spieth has been playing well of late with top-10 finishes at the Charles Schwab Challenge and The Memorial in addition to his bronze at the PGA Championship.

Koepka and Fleetwood are currently around Spieth in the standings, and they have put in some impressive results on the front nine, as the conditions turn from rain to sunshine in Northern Ireland.

Fleetwood made the turn at two-under thanks to birdies at the par-three third and par-five seventh, while Koepka produced birdies at No. 2 and No. 5.

The key for Spieth, Fleetwood, Koepka and others is to remain consistent while trying to take advantage of certain holes.

As long as they all avoid a slew of bogeys, they will have a chance to go after Lowry's low round on the back nine and create some separation during the Friday morning session.

Rory Sabbatini and Erik Van Rooyen also crept up the leaderboard and have a chance to make a surge on the back nine.

Sabbatini started his second nine with two consecutive birdies, while Van Rooyen ended the front nine with a birdie and added another at No. 11.

There is also a chance that some of the golfers just beginning their respective rounds make a run into the top 10.

Justin Rose began his round with a birdie at the par-four first hole, while Ernie Els and J.B. Holmes also started on the front foot.

However, not all of the best players in the world have found success at Royal Portrush, with Rory McIlroy being the most notable of them.

McIlroy shot an eight-over 79 in a round that was bookended by a quadruple bogey at No. 1 and a triple bogey at No. 18.

Phil Mickelson struggled and shot a five-over 76, while Adam Scott sits one shot above McIlroy after a seven-over 78.

