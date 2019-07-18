The Basketball Tournament 2019: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters for July 19-21

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Have a need to see more basketball action? No sweat, the good people at The Basketball Tournament will scratch that itch.

The NBA Summer League is a wrap, but thanks to TBT, summer basketball is alive and well.

The event, which will be televised live on ESPN networks, will consist of 64 teams competing in a single-elimination tournament to be held at eight regional sites.

The rosters are set to feature 60 former NBA players, 23 college alumni teams, players with international experience and 20 NCAA Division I players who ended their college careers in 2019.

For the regional play, the champions will earn 25 percent of that region's ticket sales. The winners will then advance to the championship, which will be held in Chicago from August 1-6.

The final game will be held at Wintrust Arena on August 6, and the team left standing will take home $2 million for their troubles.

"ESPN took a chance on TBT by streaming our first-ever championship game in 2014, and we've been with them ever since," founder and CEO of TBT Jon Mugar said. "It's hard to believe we've gone from two hours streaming in 2014 to all TBT games available on the ESPN App and 48 hours on linear TV in 2019. It's a testament to their commitment to the event and how our relationship has grown."

Here is a quick look at the TV schedule, live stream and rosters for four of the eight regional games, which will take place from July 19-21.

TV Schedule for Regionals

Columbus Regional: The Capital Center

Friday, July 19

3 p.m. (2) Kohl Blooded (Wisconsin) vs. (7) Mid-American Unity (ESPN3)

5 p.m. (3) Red Scare (Dayton) vs. (6) The Region (ESPN3)

7 p.m. (4) Big X vs. (5) West Virginia Wildcats (ESPN2)

9 p.m. (1) Carmen’s Crew (Ohio State) vs. (8) Illinois BC (ESPN2)

Saturday, July 20

12 p.m. Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner (ESPN)

2 p.m. Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner (ESPN)

Sunday, July 21: Regional Final

12 p.m. Semifinal winners (ESPN)

Lexington Regional: Frederick Douglass High School

Friday, July 19

3 p.m. (3) Fort Wayne Champs vs. (6) Showtime (ESPN3)

5 p.m. (1) Loyalty is Love vs. (8) Hoopville Warriors (ESPN3)

7 p.m. (4) KBC vs. (5) Peoria All-Stars (ESPN3)

9 p.m. (2) Bluegrass Boys (Kentucky) vs. (7) D2 (ESPN3)

Saturday, July 20

4 p.m. Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner (ESPN2)

6 p.m. Game 1 winner vs. Game 4 winner (ESPN2)

Sunday, July 21: Regional Final

2 p.m. Semifinal winners (ESPN)

Greensboro Regional: Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Friday, July 19

3 p.m. (4) Primetime Players vs. (5) Florida TNT (ESPN3)

4:50 p.m. (1) Team Hines vs. (8) Boo Williams (ESPN3)

6:40 p.m. (2) Team CP3 vs. (7) Tampa 20/20 (ESPN3)

8:30 p.m. (3) Power of the Paw (Clemson) vs. (6) Team 23 (ESPN3)

Saturday, July 20

5 p.m. Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner (ESPN3)

7 p.m. Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner (ESPN3)

Sunday, July 21: Regional Final

3 p.m. Semifinal winners (ESPN3)

Memphis Regional: Elma Roane Fieldhouse

Friday, July 19

4 p.m. (4) Broad Street Brawlers vs. (5) Southern Gentlemen (ESPN3)

5:50 p.m. (1) Gael Force (St Mary’s) vs. (8) Jackson TN (ESPN3)

7:40 p.m. (3) Team Arkansas vs. (6) Louisiana Utd. (ESPN3)

9:30 p.m. (2) Bluff City (Memphis) vs. (7) Team 901 (ESPN3)

Saturday, July 20

6 p.m. Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner (ESPN3)

8 p.m. Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner (ESPN3)

Sunday, July 21: Regional Final

3 p.m. Semifinal winners (ESPN3)

All Times ET.

*All games will also be available via the ESPN App

*Games times/channels subject to change

