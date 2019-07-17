Dwyan Morgan Pleads Guilty After Pointing Laser at Tom Brady in AFC Title Game

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 17, 2019

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 20: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots calls signals in overtime against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
David Eulitt/Getty Images

A man who shined a laser pointer at Tom Brady's face during the AFC Championship has pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace, according to TMZ Sports

Kansas City Chiefs fan Dwyan Morgan was facing up to one year in jail with a $1,000 fine but has settled the matter by paying a $500 fine.

A green light was seen on Brady's face during the fourth quarter of the January game against the Chiefs, and the NFL began investigating the incident the next week. 

According to Glenn E. Rice of the Kansas City Star, the Chiefs then identified the culprit with use of videotape and eyewitnesses.

Morgan was cited in April before pleading guilty Wednesday.

While the 64-year-old avoided jail time, the fine alone will likely be enough to cause future instigators to think twice before using a laser pointer at another NFL game.

Related

    Falcons Extend Pro Bowl LB Deion Jones

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Falcons Extend Pro Bowl LB Deion Jones

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Pats Are 4th-Highest Ranked Team in Madden

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Pats Are 4th-Highest Ranked Team in Madden

    Jared Dubin
    via CBSSports.com

    Who Are the Truly Special RBs in 2019?

    PFT names its short list of NFL's elite RBs

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Who Are the Truly Special RBs in 2019?

    PFT names its short list of NFL's elite RBs

    Mike Florio
    via ProFootballTalk

    Even Baker Was Convinced Patriots Would Trade Up to Draft Him

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Even Baker Was Convinced Patriots Would Trade Up to Draft Him

    Mike Cole
    via NESN.com