Dwyan Morgan Pleads Guilty After Pointing Laser at Tom Brady in AFC Title Game

David Eulitt/Getty Images

A man who shined a laser pointer at Tom Brady's face during the AFC Championship has pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace, according to TMZ Sports.

Kansas City Chiefs fan Dwyan Morgan was facing up to one year in jail with a $1,000 fine but has settled the matter by paying a $500 fine.

A green light was seen on Brady's face during the fourth quarter of the January game against the Chiefs, and the NFL began investigating the incident the next week.

According to Glenn E. Rice of the Kansas City Star, the Chiefs then identified the culprit with use of videotape and eyewitnesses.

Morgan was cited in April before pleading guilty Wednesday.

While the 64-year-old avoided jail time, the fine alone will likely be enough to cause future instigators to think twice before using a laser pointer at another NFL game.