LB Deion Jones, Falcons Agree to 4-Year, $57M Contract Extension

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

Deion Jones will remain an Atlanta Falcon through the 2023 season.

Jones' agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter Wednesday afternoon that the 24-year-old linebacker is signing a four-year, $57 million extension with the Falcons that includes $34 million guaranteed.

Schefter had reported Friday that Rosenhaus was set to meet with the Falcons in Atlanta for "face-to-face negotiations" Wednesday.

Jones' extension comes two days after Atlanta agreed to a four-year extension with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett after he had initially been franchise-tagged by the team.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.