LB Deion Jones, Falcons Agree to 4-Year, $57M Contract Extension

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIIJuly 17, 2019

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones (45) runs back to the bench after he intercepted the ball and ran it in for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
Danny Karnik/Associated Press

Deion Jones will remain an Atlanta Falcon through the 2023 season.

Jones' agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter Wednesday afternoon that the 24-year-old linebacker is signing a four-year, $57 million extension with the Falcons that includes $34 million guaranteed. 

Schefter had reported Friday that Rosenhaus was set to meet with the Falcons in Atlanta for "face-to-face negotiations" Wednesday. 

Jones' extension comes two days after Atlanta agreed to a four-year extension with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett after he had initially been franchise-tagged by the team. 

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

