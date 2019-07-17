Braun Strowman Announces New 4-Year WWE Contract on Instagram

AMER HILABI/Getty Images

Braun Strowman announced Wednesday he's signed a four-year contract extension with WWE.

Strowman confirmed the new deal in an Instagram post on a personal account under his real name, Adam Scherr.

"Well, I'm sure more than a few of you will like this announcement! Here's to four more years of being the hardest-working and best big man in the whole damn industry, and working for the greatest promotion in the world, the WWE," he wrote.

Strowman, nicknamed the Monster Among Men and billed at 6'8'', 340 pounds, is a former strongman competitor who's been on the brink of a major breakthrough on several occasions in recent years.

The fan-favorite has accumulated numerous accolades, highlighted by winning the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia last year, capturing the men's 2018 Money in the Bank briefcase and being the sole survivor in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at this year's WrestleMania.

His championship pursuits have often fallen short aside from a gimmick victory for the Raw Tag Team Championships with Nicholas, the son of WWE referee John Cone, which lasted a single day.

Strowman's combination of size, strength and athleticism make him a prototypical WWE champion, especially in past generations, but he's yet to secure that milestone moment.

That may finally change in the coming months.

Last week, Tom Colohue of SportsKeeda reported Paul Heyman, who was recently appointed as Raw's executive director behind the scenes after being a mostly on-scene presence over the past few years, is high on Strowman and is prepared to give him a serious push:

"Sources indicate that Heyman, in particular, is eager to see the monstrous side of Strowman return. This makes sense given Heyman's history; he is a man known to favor intensity in those that he works with. Some of his notable favorites have been Steve Austin, Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey. All of these are on record as saying that Heyman improved their work."

Between Heyman's arrival into a key booking role and the Monster Among Men's new long-term contract, there's seemingly no reason WWE, led by Vince McMahon, wouldn't green-light the push.