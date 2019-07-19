NFL Players Who Have Fought in Mixed Martial Arts

0 of 5

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Greg Hardy is the latest NFL player to compete in mixed martial arts, even if he isn't the greatest.

When the former defensive end steps into the Octagon on Saturday for his main-card bout against Juan Adams at UFC on ESPN 4, he'll become perhaps the most prominent example yet of an NFL player who switched to MMA.

But with a 4-1 pro record against some dubious opposition, Hardy is not the crossover figure with the most MMA success.

Who are some of the others who have successfully made the transition?

The following fighters aren't the only former NFL players to have delved into MMA, but all five either had success or generated significant attention with their crossover.