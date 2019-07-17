Video: Khabib's Manager Says Floyd Mayweather's 'Begging' for Boxing Match

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Getting Conor McGregor into a boxing ring wasn't enough for Floyd Mayweather. Instead, "Money" wants McGregor's fierce UFC rival Khabib Nurmagomedov to step between the ropes.

Khabib's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, told TMZ Sports how Mayweather "to this day keeps begging to fight Khabib."

However, Abdelaziz also explained how the idea doesn't appeal at the moment: "I'm telling you, people reaching out to me every week about Floyd to fight Khabib, but at the end of the day, we're not interested...for now."

