AFCON 2019 Final: Date, Time, Live Stream for Senegal vs. Algeria

Ariel Schalit/Associated Press

Senegal or Algeria will be crowned 2019 Africa Cup of Nations champions in Cairo, Egypt, on Friday.

Algeria are chasing a second AFCON title after winning the tournament in 1990, but Senegal have not won Africa's biggest prize.

Senegal forward Sadio Mane and Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez are expected to shine in the final, and the pair will battle to be the primary influence during their mammoth encounter.



Date: Friday, July 19

Time: 9 p.m. local time, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET

TV: Eurosport (UK), beIN Sports (U.S.)

Stream: Eurosport Player (UK), beIN Sports Connect (U.S.)

Preview

Hassan Ammar/Associated Press

The final is a repeat of the pair's Group C match, but now the nations are on the brink of continental glory.

Algeria and Senegal have produced different levels of form to each other, with the latter unable to show their clinical best. The Senegalese, as expected before the competition, are hugely reliant on Mane, and the Liverpool forward has not reproduced his outstanding Premier League or UEFA Champions League levels.

However, Mane has scored three goals in the tournament, and he remains in the conversation to become the AFCON top scorer. Nigeria's Odion Ighalo is the current top marksman in the competition with five goals.

Mane's performances have been strangely subdued, but in stark contrast, Mahrez has been electric for Algeria.

Hassan Ammar/Associated Press

The players' difference in energy levels could be explained by the amount of football each forward played last term.

Mane began 48 games in the Premier League and Champions League for Liverpool last season, but Mahrez started just 18 times in both competitions for Manchester City.

Compared to Mane, Mahrez has appeared the more actively involved, and his link play with Youcef Belaili and Adam Ounas has been vital for the Desert Foxes. With seconds to play in the semi-finals against Nigeria, and the game tied 1-1, Mahrez produced an iconic moment for his country with a winning goal from a free-kick in the dying embers.

Writer Michael Oti Adjei tweeted about what the strike meant to Algerians:

Despite Senegal's lack of goals in the knockouts, they start the final as slim favourites. They have been favourites to win the tournament since hosts Egypt were shocked 1-0 by South Africa in the last 16.

However, Algeria are the team with confidence flowing through them after an outstanding campaign.

Senegal will be missing defensive leader Kalidou Koulibaly, with the Napoli centre-back suspended. The absence of Koulibaly could be all the motivation Algeria need to go for the kill. The defender is one of the best playing in Europe, and Mahrez could be given addition space in the No. 10 role while he picks the Senegalese lock.