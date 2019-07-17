Video: New Fortnite Tactical Shotgun Gameplay, More Details from 9.4 Patch Notes

FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images

Fortnite Battle Royale received its first significant update in a month Wednesday with the release of the version 9.4 patch, which was highlighted by the new epic and legendary tactical shotgun.

Epic Games announced in the latest patch notes the weapon, a variation of the video game's longtime tacs, features 83 (rare) and 87 (legendary) base damage with a 2.25-times headshot multiplier. It makes the maximum damage for the weapon 195, just below the threshold of 200 max health.

Here are a few videos of the new gun in action:

The addition represents a much-needed upgrade to something other than the combat shotgun. The combat had become so overpowered, especially in early-game fights, that it provided virtually uncontested elimination of opponents without one.

Epic previously added the pump shotgun back to the game, which has higher max damage, but its painfully slow rate of fire compared to the combat didn't make it a true alternative. The new tactical shotguns at least have the chance to provide some balance in the category.

The combat also received a slight nerf with a reduction to its range and headshot power, so it will be interesting to see how the pro scene changes, if at all, in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the other notable weapon change in the patch was bringing back the bolt-action sniper rifle in favor of the suppressed version of the same gun, which was vaulted. It takes away some of the uncertainty about the direction a sniper bullet is fired.

Fortnite also received two new minor tournaments ahead of next weekend's World Cup.

The Xbox Cup is a solo event only for players on Xbox One. The qualifying round takes place Saturday with the top 3,000 players advancing to the Sunday finals.

A second Trios Cash Cup is set for Sunday with just 150 regional teams advancing to the finals, a much smaller championship field than the 1,000 in last week's tourney.

Each tournament features a $1 million prize pool split between all regions.