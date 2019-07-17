Canelo Alvarez Postpones Traditional September Fight to Find Best Opponent

John Locher/Associated Press

Canelo Alvarez needs the right opponent for his next bout and is willing to wait to find one. It means the boxer, who turns 29 on Thursday, won't fight close to Mexican Independence Day, the way he has for three years running.

Golden Boy Promotions revealed on Wednesday that Alvarez won't step between the ropes Sept. 14, as originally intended, per ESPN. Instead, Alvarez will not appear in the ring until "later in the year."

Alvarez, who hasn't fought since May, explained his decision for passing on a bout in September, per the same source:

"As a Mexican, it's a responsibility and an honor to represent my country in both May and September. Those are my dates. However, as a world champion in multiple weight classes, I also have the responsibility of delivering the most exciting and competitive fights possible. That's why Golden Boy and my team have decided to postpone the date in order to do right by my fans by promoting the best fight possible and with the best opponent possible."

ESPN also noted how Alvarez was talking with Sergey Kovalev, but the WBO light heavyweight champion's people have their sights set on Anthony Yarde. Alvarez was also said to be less than enthused about meeting Gennady Golovkin for a third time.

Kovalev's promoter, Kathy Duva, recently noted how the Russian remains keen to fight Alvarez, per Richard Damerell of Sky Sports.

However, the latter's former trainer Abel Sanchez explained during an interview with Boxing Scene's Ryan Burton how a fight with Kovalev would suit the Mexican best. Sanchez thinks it would only take a shot to the body for Alvarez to put Kovalev down.

The search for the optimal opponent has seen Alvarez and his representatives cast a wide net. It saw the IBF intervene when talks between Alvarez and Sergiy Derevyanchenko failed to materialise:

Golden Boy Promotions have even made offers to WBO duo Jaime Munguia and Demetrius Andrade, according to Boxing Scene.