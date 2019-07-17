Raheem Sterling, Manchester City Advance to Face Wolves for 2019 Asia Trophy

Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Manchester City defeated West Ham United 4-1 on Wednesday in the semi-final of the 2019 Premier League Asia Trophy in Nanjing, China.

The Hammers opened the scoring in the pre-season match after 26 minutes when Mark Noble converted from the penalty spot.

David Silva equalised for the Premier League champions after 33 minutes, and Lukas Nmecha claimed the lead for City from a penalty just two minutes later.

Raheem Sterling made it 3-1 after 59 minutes and completed his brace with 18 minutes remaining.

City will meet Wolverhampton Wanderers in the final on Saturday after West Ham play Newcastle United in the third-place play-off.

The Sky Blues were excellent in front of goal against the Hammers, and the east Londoners failed to capitalise after gaining an early advantage.

City started new signings Rodri and Angelino, and the latter was penalised for handball in the box during the first half. Noble made no fuss, slotting away his penalty to give West Ham a surprise lead.

Pep Guardiola's men were triggered into action by going behind, and David Silva produced a sumptuous volley to level the score after collecting Adrian Bernabe's perfect cross-field pass.

City immediately took the lead when West Ham's Angelo Ogbonna fouled Nmecha in the box, allowing the 20-year-old to write his name on the scoresheet with a confident finish to make the score 2-1.



West Ham struggled to hit back after falling behind, and Guardiola brought on Sterling from the bench in the second half. Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sane and Bernardo Silva were also second-half substitutes.

Sterling was clinical with his finishing, and the England international appears to have lost none of his form from last season.

Guardiola's side cantered into the final after overcoming a tricky opening spell, while West Ham will meet Newcastle United in the consolation match after Wolves beat them 4-0 earlier in the day.