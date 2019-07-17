Manchester United Beat Leeds United 4-0 on 2019 Pre-Season Tour

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJuly 17, 2019

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - JULY 17: Marcus Rashford of Manchester United celebrates his goal during the match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Optus Stadium on July 17, 2019 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by James Worsfold/Getty Images)
James Worsfold/Getty Images

Manchester United earned a second successive win on their pre-season tour as they beat Leeds United 4-0 at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, on Wednesday. 

In a highly entertaining clash in front of a packed house, United led 2-0 at half-time after goals from Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford, both products of the club's academy.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made 11 changes at the break, and Phil Jones netted early in the second half with a powerful header from Andreas Pereira's corner. Anthony Martial then converted a penalty in the 69th minute to complete the rout.

United's tour continues on Saturday when they face Inter Milan in Singapore in the International Champions Cup.

                                                            

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

