British Open Field 2019: Tee Times, Odds and Predictions for Favorites, Sleepers

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

The list of recent champions at the British Open is a collection of some of the top golfers in the world.

Even when Henrik Stenson and Francesco Molinari won their first majors at the tournament in 2016 and 2018, they were known as successful golfers.

Since 2012, only Stenson and Molinari have become first-time major winners at The Open, which leads us to believe one of the tournament favorites could come out on top at Royal Portrush Golf Club.

But unlike the last few majors on the British Isles, the 2019 edition is being held at an unfamiliar course, one that has not hosted the competition since 1951, and that may lead to some sleepers taking advantage of the links while some favorites struggle with unknown surroundings.

Tee Times

Notable Groups

2:52 a.m. ET: Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry, Branden Grace

4:14 a.m. ET: Henrik Stenson, Xander Schauffele, Graeme McDowell

4:58 a.m. ET: Francesco Molinari, Bryson DeChambeau, Adam Scott

5:09 a.m. ET: Rory McIlroy, Gary Woodland, Paul Casey

8:04 a.m. ET: Brooks Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen, Shubhankar Sharma

9:48 a.m. ET: Justin Rose, Tony Finau, Lucas Bjerregaard

10:10 a.m. ET: Tiger Woods, Matt Wallace, Patrick Reed

10:21 a.m. ET: Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar

Full list of tee times can be found on PGATour.com.

Odds

Predictions for Favorites and Sleepers

Favorites

Rory McIlroy

McIlroy has gone close to five years without winning a major, but everything appears to be lining up in his favor to win The Open.

The 30-year-old enters Royal Portrush in solid form with two victories on the PGA Tour this season, one of which was The Players Championship.

In total, McIlroy has 11 top-10 finishes, including a tie for eighth at the PGA Championship and tie for ninth at the U.S. Open.

McIlroy's other major result was a tie for 21st at The Masters, a tournament in which he closed with a 68 on Sunday.

The four-time major champion enters the tournament on home soil in Northern Ireland off four rounds in the 60s at the Scottish Open.

Although he ended up in a tie for 34th at the warm-up competition for the final major of the season, the four scores he put up could be indicative of the numbers he produces at Royal Portrush.

Given McIlroy's recent form and the chance to win a major in his home nation, we expect him to be in contention for the Claret Jug come Sunday.

Prediction: Champion

Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson also comes into The Open attempting to turn solid season-long form into the end of a major drought.

The 2016 U.S. Open champion took second at the PGA Championship and tied for the runner-up spot at The Masters in his last two top-10 finishes.

Although Johnson's form has dipped a bit of late, he could still be seen as a potential winner when the final round begins.

There should also be some inner motivation driving Johnson to perform better at The Open, which has been the worst of the four majors for him in recent years.

In the last two years, Johnson tied for 54th and missed the cut overseas, but he does have a trio of top-10 finishes at the event.

One of the factors going in Johnson's favor is he has carded 11 scores under 72 at the season's first three majors.

If he can parlay that consistency into Royal Portrush, Johnson could challenge McIlroy and others for the top spot Sunday.

Prediction: Top 10

Sleepers

Matt Wallace

It may be hard for the third-place finisher at the PGA Championship to be considered a sleeper, but that is a tag that can still apply to Matt Wallace.

The 29-year-old Englishman is not in the top group of favorites and his full major resume does not impress much.

Before his two-under showing at Bethpage Black, Wallace missed the cut at four of his previous five majors.

Because he has such a small sample size in Grand Slam success between his performance in May and a tie for 12th at the U.S. Open, Wallace could still be considered a long shot by many.

Since the U.S. Open, Wallace competed in three events on the European Tour and experienced mixed results.

The best of the three performances was a tie for third at the BMW International Open, and although he only landed 14th at the Scottish Open, he shot four rounds in the 60s.

The results from his final tune-up in Scotland suggest Wallace could be ready for another breakthrough on one of golf's biggest stages.

Prediction: Top 5

Andy Sullivan

Andy Sullivan may be ranked outside the top 100 in the Official World Golf Ranking, but he has played well of late to warrant the sleeper tag for The Open.

The 33-year-old from England finished in the top 30 in each of his last four competitions on the European Tour.

At the Irish Open, Sullivan earned a tie for second thanks to three consecutive rounds of 66 from Friday to Sunday.

Last week at the Scottish Open, he produced another quartet of scores in the 60s to create plenty of momentum for The Open.

Of course, Grand Slam tournaments are a completely different animal, and Sullivan has been unable to reach the top 20 in any of his previous major appearances.

Although his previous major history is not great, Sullivan could be the benefactor of solid form and surprise some people with his showing at Royal Portrush.

Prediction: Top 15

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from PGATour.com and EuropeanTour.com.