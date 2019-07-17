British Open Odds 2019: Betting Advice for Latest Vegas Lines on Top Players

Peter Morrison/Associated Press

Rory McIlroy enters the 2019 British Open with more pressure to win than he usually has at a typical major tournament.

For the first time in his career, McIlroy is playing The Open in his home country, with the competition to be played at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland for the first time since 1951.

The combination of playing on home soil and recent results have McIlroy on top of the odds chart heading into the final major of the 2019 season.

In addition to McIlroy, the usual suspects, like Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Tiger Woods, have the best odds to win The Open.

Koepka, Woods and Gary Woodland are the three golfers attempting to win their second major crown of the season, but only Woods has captured the Claret Jug in his career of the trio.

The Open Odds

Betting Advice for Top Players

Rory McIlroy (+900; Bet $100 to win $900)

The only thing missing from McIlroy's list of 2019 achievements is a major championship.

McIlroy won The Players Championship and RBC Canadian Open, and he enters The Open off a tie for ninth at the U.S. Open.

In his last eight rounds, McIlroy has seven scores of 70 or better, with his final-round 72 at the U.S. Open being the lone exception.

Since his 2014 victory at The Open at Royal Liverpool, McIlroy has a trio of top-five finishes in the major staged in the United Kingdom. He did not compete in 2015.

The 2019 edition of the competition appears to be a perfect fit for McIlroy to come away with his fifth-career major and first since the 2014 PGA Championship.

McIlroy is playing on home soil, is in the best form possible entering Royal Portrush and has a strong track record at The Open.

If you are going to put a significant amount of money on any of the top golfers in the field, McIlroy looks like the best option.

We would warn you to not put all of your money on one single player since there are plenty of options to choose from in the field, but the majority of it should go in McIlroy's direction.

Brooks Koepka (+1000)

Koepka's run of major titles since the 2017 U.S. Open can't be ignored when it comes to picking out favorites for the weekend.

The four-time major winner has experienced a mixed bag of results at The Open, with a pair of top-10 finishes, two results outside of the top 35 and a missed cut.

A year ago, Koepka landed in a tie for 39th due to a third-round 75 that derailed his chances of hoisting the Claret Jug.

In his pair of top 10s at The Open in 2015 and 2017, Koepka carded eight rounds of 72 or better, which is a promising sign given how difficult courses for the season's final major can be.

Do not let Koepka's recent marks on the PGA Tour scare you away from throwing money on him to win at Royal Portrush.

Despite landing in a tie for 50th at the RBC Canadian Open, a tie for 57th at the Travelers Championship and 65th at the 3M Open, Koepka has not recorded a score worse than 72 in his last 16 rounds.

The same consistency extends to the first three majors of 2019, as Koepka has 11 rounds of 70 or better, with his final-round 74 at the PGA Championship the lone outlier.

Koepka has not won the Claret Jug, but he does have a winning trend going in his favor. Since 2012, only two golfers have won their first-ever major title at The Open.

