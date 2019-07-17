British Open Tee Times 2019: Pairings and Predictions for Thursday Schedule

Peter Morrison/Associated Press

Rory McIlroy is looking to end his majors drought, but there's a talented field of golfers who will aim to prevent him from doing so at this weekend's Open Championship.

As the Northern Irishman seeks his first win in a major tournament since the 2014 PGA Championship, he'll have to fend off challengers such as Brooks Koepka, Tiger Woods, Gary Woodland and more.

The British Open begins on Thursday at Royal Portrush Golf Club in County Antrim, Northern Ireland.

Koepka has won four championships in his last nine majors, including this year's PGA Championship. However, he has never won The Open Championship. Woods is also seeking his second major victory this year after sealing the Masters title, and he's a three-time winner of the Claret Jug.

Woodland will look to carry momentum over from the last major tournament, after winning the U.S. Open last month.

Here's everything you need to know heading into the first round of this year's British Open.

Thursday Tee Times, Pairings

All times ET

1:35 a.m. Darren Clarke, James Sugrue, Charley Hoffman

1:46 a.m. Emiliano Grillo, Sung Kang, Thomas Thurloway

1:57 a.m. Andy Sullivan, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Alexander Levy

2:08 a.m. Chan Kim, Zander Lombard, Brandon Wu

2:19 a.m. Richard Sterne, Romain Langasque, Matthias Schmid

2:30 a.m. Padraig Harrington, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam

2:41 a.m. Bubba Watson, Eddie Pepperell, Rafa Cabrera-Bello

2:52 a.m. Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry, Branden Grace

3:03 a.m. Alex Noren, Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Sam Locke

3:14 a.m. Webb Simpson, C.T. Pan, Sergio Garcia

3:25 a.m. Ryan Palmer, Andrea Pavan, Dylan Frittelli

3:36 a.m. Kyle Stanley, Andrew Johnston, Robert Macintyre

3:47 a.m. Mikko Korhonen, Oliver Wilson, Curtis Knipes

4:03 a.m. Ian Poulter, Sungjae Im, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

4:14 a.m. Henrik Stenson, Xander Schauffele, Graeme McDowell

4:25 a.m. Haotong Li, Russell Knox, Bernd Wiesberger

4:36 a.m. Jason Kokrak, Connor Syme, Austin Connelly

4:47 a.m. Zach Johnson, David Duval, Corey Conners

4:58 a.m. Francesco Molinari, Bryson DeChambeau, Adam Scott

5:09 a.m. Rory McIlroy, Gary Woodland, Paul Casey

5:20 a.m. Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama, Kevin Kisner

5:31 a.m. Jim Furyk, Si Woo Kim, Jimmy Walker

5:42 a.m. Luke List, Alexander Bjork, Paul Waring

5:53 a.m. Shugi Imahira, Nate Lashley, Benjamin Hebert

6:04 a.m. Mikumu Horikawa, Callum Shinkwin, Garrick Porteous

6:15 a.m. Prom Meesawat, Matthew Baldwin, Jack Senior

6:36 a.m. Tom Lehman, Joaquin Niemann, Miguel Angel Jimenez

6:47 a.m. Ben An, Jorge Campillo, Chris Wood

6:58 a.m. Joel Dahmen, Adri Arnaus, Dimitrios Papadatos

7:09 a.m. Stewart Cink, Rory Sabbatini, Innchoon Hwang

7:20 a.m. Erik Van Rooyen, Kurt Kitayama, Jake McLeod

7:31 a.m. Ryan Fox, Shaun Norris, Dongkyu Jang

7:42 a.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Keith Mitchell, Thomas Pieters

7:53 a.m. Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, Thorbjorn Olesen

8:04 a.m. Brooks Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen, Shubhankar Sharma

8:15 a.m. Billy Horschel, Aaron Wise, Jazz Janewattananond

8:26 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Danny Willett, Marc Leishman

8:37 a.m. Cameron Smith, Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky

8:48 a.m. Paul Lawrie, Chez Reavie, Justin Harding

9:04 a.m. Takumi Janaya, Tom Lewis, Brandon Stone

9:15 a.m. Lucas Glover, Joost Luiten, Nino Bertasio

9:26 a.m. Ernie Els, J.B. Holmes, Abraham Ancer

9:37 a.m. Brandt Snedeker, Lee Westwood, Brian Harman

9:48 a.m. Justin Rose, Tony Finau, Lucas Bjerregaard

9:59 a.m. Dustin Johnson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley

10:10 a.m. Tiger Woods, Matt Wallace, Patrick Reed

10:21 a.m. Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar

10:32 a.m. Kevin Streelman, Doc Redman, Robert Rock

10:43 a.m. Adrian Otaegui, Yuta Ikeda, Isidro Benitez

10:54 a.m. Patton Kizzire, Sang Hyun Park, Yuki Inamori

11:05 a.m. Yoshinori Fujimoto, Doyeob Mun, Andrew Wilson

11:16 a.m. Gunn Charoenjul, Yosuke Asaji, Ashton Turner

Thursday Predictions

Rory McIlroy will be among Day 1 leaders

While McIlroy hasn't won a major since 2014—the same year he last won The Open Championship—he's had some success at this tournament recently. In the past three years, he's tied for fifth, fourth and second, respectively.

The 30-year-old shot a course-record 61 at Royal Portrush as a 16-year-old in 2005, so home-course advantage could be a factor.

McIlroy has had a solid showing in 2019, which has included victories at the Players Championship and the Canadian Open.

This could be the weekend when he ends his barren run in major tournaments, and his familiarity with the course will help him get off to a good start.

Tiger Woods will not be one of the 1st-round leaders

Jon Super/Associated Press

If Woods is going to continue his resurgence with a second majors victory of 2019, it's going to happen later in the weekend.

There won't be any fears about the 43-year-old missing the cut, but he won't be near the top of the leaderboard with McIlroy and the other lead contenders after Thursday. That was also the case at the Masters, where he was two under par and not among the leaders after Day 1.

But Woods had his best showings in the second and third rounds of the Masters before holding off a field of talented contenders to end his 11-year Masters drought.

He finished tied for 21st at the U.S. Open last month, and a similar—or slightly better—result wouldn't be surprising this weekend.

Expect some familiar faces to start strong

Jon Super/Associated Press

Many of the favorites for The Open Championship are golfers who have had success recently, and several should show up near the top of the leaderboard after the first round.

Koepka continues to play well at major tournaments, so it won't be a surprise if he is among the leaders after Thursday's play.

High-profile players such as Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose and Adam Scott should also have strong showings in the opening round to set the tone for a solid weekend.

Golf fans know these names well, and it could be a fun weekend as several of these guys battle it out for the British Open.