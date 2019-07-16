Report: Brian Sieman to Take over for Ralph Lawler on Clippers' TV Play-by-Play

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Brian Sieman will transition from radio to television and take over for legendary Los Angeles Clippers play-by-play broadcaster Ralph Lawler, who retired after 40 years with the franchise.

That news is per Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times, who said the team's radio play-by-play voice is "finalizing a deal" to step in for Lawler.

Sieman has called Clippers games on AM 570 LA Sports since 2007. He has a wealth of experience on camera, however, as the Kansas graduate calls Clippers summer-league games in addition to high school football and basketball on Fox Sports West.

Sieman worked as the radio play-by-play voice for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx before arriving in Los Angeles.

The broadcaster received praise from James Blancarte of Basketball Insiders, who called Sieman "very talented and an excellent choice" to take Lawler's place. Ryan Snellings of Clipperholics also called Sieman "the only choice" to replace Lawler back in February.

As for Sieman's radio replacement, Greif reported that Noah Eagle, the son of Brooklyn Nets play-by-play man Ian Eagle, will be the hire. The Syracuse graduate has called NBA summer-league games in addition to his work broadcasting Orange athletic contests.