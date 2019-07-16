2019 British Open Odds: Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka Headline Betting Favorites

Peter Morrison/Associated Press

Rory McIlroy hasn't won a major in five years.

That isn't stopping him from being the odds-on favorite at this year's Open Championship.

McIlroy is currently listed at +900 to win this weekend at Royal Portrush Golf Club, making him a slight favorite over Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka (+1000) at Caesars.

Despite falling short at each of the year's first three majors, McIlroy has been arguably the most consistent golfer on tour this year. He has finished outside the top 10 in just two tournaments in 2019 while taking home both The Players Championship and the RBC Canadian Open.

The 30-year-old, who once shot a 61 at Royal Portrush as a teenager, said he's looking forward to playing the course.

“I shot 62 at Quail Hollow in 2010 on the old setup, and then they went and redesigned it and I went back in 2015 and shot 61 on the new course,” McIlroy told reporters. “Hopefully the same things happen at Royal Portrush. I hold the record on the old course, but it would be special to come back to The Open and break it on the new one.”

Koepka is the best major tournament golfer on the planet right now. He's finished worse than 13th once in his last 12 major tournaments and has finished no worse than a tie for second in 2019. Going back to his win at last year's U.S. Open, Koepka has finished first, 39th, first, second, first and second in his majors.

The only thing not working in his favor is the fact that Koepka's 39th-place outing was at the 2018 Open Championship. While he has two top 10s in the event, this is his worst major by average finish.

Johnson has also been a major bridesmaid twice this year but has typically struggled in the Open Championship. He has just one top 10 in his last six appearances.

The other favorites don't engender much faith, either. John Rahm has never finished better than 44th in an Open Championship. Justin Rose has only one top 10 in a major this year. Tiger Woods has struggled mightily with his game since winning this year's Masters.