Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman Scorecard Predictions, Odds and Prop Bets

Manny Pacquiao is the favourite for victory against Keith Thurman Jr. ahead of the pair's clash for the WBA welterweight championship in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The boxing legend's best days are undoubtedly behind him, but the 40-year-old remains at the top of the sport and has won four of his five bouts since losing to Floyd Mayweather in 2015.

Undefeated American Thurman is a dangerous opponent and has the advantage over Pacquiao in both height, reach and power as well as being 10 years younger than his illustrious opponent.

Fight Odds

Outcome

Pacquiao win: 8-11

Thurman win: 11-10

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker

Win Type

Pacquiao by decision or technical decision: 11-8

Thurman by decision or technical decision: 15-8

Pacquiao by knockout, technical knockout or disqualification: 9-2

Thurman by knockout, technical knockout or disqualification: 6-1

Draw or technical draw: 16-1

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker

Preview

Pacquiao shows few signs of slowing down despite having turned 40 in December.

He has spoken ahead of the fight about how he can use his speed and power to defeat Thurman, per Gareth A Davies at the Daily Telegraph.

"Boxing is about throwing punches, not who has the bigger body. My speed and power will speak for itself. He may underestimate me now, but he'll talk differently once he's in the ring with me."

Pacquiao also said he has been motivated by Thurman's trash talk:

The boxing legend's contest against Thurman will represent his 71st fight, and there is no doubt he has the edge when it comes to experience.

Pacquiao has beaten more top-ranked opponents in his career than Thurman and has shown in his last two fights, against Adrien Broner and Lucas Matthysse, that he can overcome younger opponents.

Thurman possesses a formidable record (29-0, one no-contest), but there are doubts over whether he can secure a career-defining win.

The American returned from a lengthy absence due to injury in January and was not wholly convincing in his victory over Josesito Lopez via a majority decision:

The win reprensents his only fight in 28 months which raises questions over whether he has the sharpness and timing needed to see off one of boxing's greats.

Yet if Thurman can find his best form against Pacquiao, the WBA welterweight champion will pose a serious threat with his speed and power punching.

He has also said he can present his opponent with a challenge he has not seen before, per World Boxing News.

"For me his boxing tactics are predictable. He fights in spurts and you have to take advantage of that. You have to be respectful of his power. But I believe my movement, athleticism and ring knowledge will be able to present him something he's not seen in all his years of boxing."

Thurman may feel he has a point to prove coming up against one of the all-time greats, but Pacquiao's speed, hunger and experience means he should just edge a tight contest.

Prediction: Pacquiao by decision