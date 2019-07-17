Tour de France 2019: Stage 11 Route, Distance, Live Stream and TV Schedule

JEFF PACHOUD/Getty Images

The 2019 Tour de France peloton will enjoy a final warm-up stage on Wednesday before tackling the Pyrenees for four days of climbing and time-trialing.

Coming out of Tuesday's rest day, race organisers have opted not to send the riders straight into the high mountains. Instead, Stage 11 will take the peloton from Albi to Toulouse on 167 kilometers of mostly flat roads. There will be two minor categorised climbs ahead of an expected bunch sprint for the stage win.

Here is a look at the stage profile and route:

British viewers can tune in via Eurosport and ITV. NBC Sports will have full coverage for American cycling fans.

Monday proved to be a reminder even transitional stages can serve up surprises, as crosswinds and resulting splits led to massive cracks in the peloton.

Top contenders for the yellow jersey such as Thibaut Pinot, Richie Porte, Rigoberto Uran and Jakob Fuglsang all lost more than 90 seconds on their main rivals.



The same could happen again on Wednesday, but a bunch sprint is far more likely. Team INEOS' hard work was directly responsible for Monday's mayhem, and this time, their rivals will be ready for it.

Stage 11 should follow a familiar pattern, with a small break taking a big lead in the first half of the stage before they're chased down in the final 25 kilometers. The sprinters will not have many chances to earn points in the remaining stages, and their teams will do whatever they can to ensure another mass sprint in Toulouse.

INEOS and the other teams battling for the yellow jersey will want to conserve as much energy as possible. After Wednesday's ride to Toulouse, La Grande Boucle will head into the Pyrenees for four days, tackling some of the most iconic climbs in the massif.

The only individual time trial of this year's race will take place on Friday, and the peloton will have to conquer the mighty Col du Tourmalet on Saturday. Sunday's stage will feature three first-category climbs, including the final ascent up the Prat d'Albis.