Reggie Bullock, Knicks Agree to Revised 2-Year Contract Worth Less Than $4.7M

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 16, 2019

DETROIT, MI - MARCH 15: Reggie Bullock #35 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks to the sidelines during the third quarter of the game against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on March 15, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit defeated Los Angeles 111-97. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
Leon Halip/Getty Images

The New York Knicks and guard Reggie Bullock came to terms on a reworked contract Tuesday.

Bullock's agent, David Bauman, told Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium that Bullock signed a new deal with the Knicks after "unanticipated health issues" forced his previous agreement to be altered.

According to SNY's Ian Begley, Bullock's contract is a two-year deal worth less than the $4.7 million exception. Bauman told Begley the Knicks were "fantastic through this process."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

