Reggie Bullock, Knicks Agree to Revised 2-Year Contract Worth Less Than $4.7M

The New York Knicks and guard Reggie Bullock came to terms on a reworked contract Tuesday.

Bullock's agent, David Bauman, told Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium that Bullock signed a new deal with the Knicks after "unanticipated health issues" forced his previous agreement to be altered.

According to SNY's Ian Begley, Bullock's contract is a two-year deal worth less than the $4.7 million exception. Bauman told Begley the Knicks were "fantastic through this process."

