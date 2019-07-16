Borussia Dortmund Sporting Director Confirms Abdou Diallo Set for PSG Move

TF-Images/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has confirmed Abdou Diallo is set to join Paris Saint-Germain. Per Goal's Ryan Benson, the 23-year-old will move to the French capital in a €32 million deal, just one year on from joining BVB for €28 million.

Zorc was asked by Ruhr Nachrichten (h/t Benson) if Diallo was leaving and replied: "That has turned out so. Abdou has decided that he wants to take on another challenge, and for us it was a good fit, so we agreed to the change."

The Frenchman, who came through the ranks at Monaco, arrived at Dortmund from Mainz last summer. He made 38 appearances in all competitions as the German club finished second to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, just two points behind the champions, and made it to the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

Although he was a regular for BVB, football writer Zach Lowy believes they'll be able to cope with his departure and that he should fit in well at PSG:

The defender split his time with Dortmund at centre-back and left-back, with 20 appearances coming in the former position and 18 in the latter. That kind of versatility will be useful for PSG, and it seems he'll be able to help them play out from the back too.

SB Nation's Zito Madu singled him out last season:

His arrival will also make PSG better equipped to handle Thiago Silva's potential departure next year. The Brazilian will be 35 in September, and he's in the final 12 months of his contract.

With Diallo, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe and Thilo Kehrer in the squad, they'll still have plenty of options to call upon if Silva moves on or retires.