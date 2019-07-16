Markelle Fultz Still Without a Timetable for Return from Injury, Says Magic HC

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 16, 2019

Philadelphia 76ers' Markelle Fultz in action during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Philadelphia. The 76ers won 113-107. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Orlando Magic head coach Steve Clifford said Monday that there is still no timetable for guard Markelle Fultz's return from injury.

Appearing on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Clifford discussed Fultz's potential importance to the team and his status following the conclusion of summer-league play:

Fultz did not appear in a game for the Magic last season after they acquired him from the Philadelphia 76ers in February due to a shoulder ailment.

While it remains unclear when Fultz will return to action, Clifford was complimentary of the young guard: "He's been great, he's working hard, he's made good progress."

Prior to getting traded to Orlando last season, Fultz appeared in 19 games for the Sixers. He averaged 8.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists in those games, shooting 41.9 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from beyond the arc.

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

Right Arrow Icon

Fultz entered the NBA to plenty of fanfare as the No. 1 overall pick out of Washington in 2017, but shoulder issues have limited him to just 33 regular-season games over two years, and they have impacted his shooting as well.

Orlando took a risk by trading for Fultz given his injury history, but it is a move that could pay huge dividends if he ever manages to reach his full potential.

The Magic reached the playoffs last season despite lacking a top-end point guard, and a healthy Fultz could make them true players in a top-heavy Eastern Conference.

Fultz will ideally heal up and seize the starting point guard job eventually, but Orlando has contingencies if that doesn't happen. Veteran D.J. Augustin was the starter last season, and he is back in the fold, while 2013-14 NBA Rookie of the Year Michael Carter-Williams is also on the roster.

The Magic have a supremely talented team led by Nikola Vucevic, Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier, but it is difficult to envision them taking a big step forward unless another player on the roster develops into a star, and Fultz stands out as the top candidate.

Related

    NBA Title Odds Post-Free Agency

    Odds for every team next season ➡️

    Orlando Magic logo
    Orlando Magic

    NBA Title Odds Post-Free Agency

    Odds for every team next season ➡️

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Grizzlies Win LVSL Title 🏆

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Grizzlies Win LVSL Title 🏆

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Rockets Fined $25K for Owner's Comments

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Rockets Fined $25K for Owner's Comments

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Cuban Fined $50K for Meeting Leak

    Cuban: 'I appreciate the irony of [ESPN] reporting on a fine that someone should, but won’t, get fined for leaking to you'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Cuban Fined $50K for Meeting Leak

    Cuban: 'I appreciate the irony of [ESPN] reporting on a fine that someone should, but won’t, get fined for leaking to you'

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report