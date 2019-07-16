Markelle Fultz Still Without a Timetable for Return from Injury, Says Magic HC

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Orlando Magic head coach Steve Clifford said Monday that there is still no timetable for guard Markelle Fultz's return from injury.

Appearing on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Clifford discussed Fultz's potential importance to the team and his status following the conclusion of summer-league play:

Fultz did not appear in a game for the Magic last season after they acquired him from the Philadelphia 76ers in February due to a shoulder ailment.

While it remains unclear when Fultz will return to action, Clifford was complimentary of the young guard: "He's been great, he's working hard, he's made good progress."

Prior to getting traded to Orlando last season, Fultz appeared in 19 games for the Sixers. He averaged 8.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists in those games, shooting 41.9 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Fultz entered the NBA to plenty of fanfare as the No. 1 overall pick out of Washington in 2017, but shoulder issues have limited him to just 33 regular-season games over two years, and they have impacted his shooting as well.

Orlando took a risk by trading for Fultz given his injury history, but it is a move that could pay huge dividends if he ever manages to reach his full potential.

The Magic reached the playoffs last season despite lacking a top-end point guard, and a healthy Fultz could make them true players in a top-heavy Eastern Conference.

Fultz will ideally heal up and seize the starting point guard job eventually, but Orlando has contingencies if that doesn't happen. Veteran D.J. Augustin was the starter last season, and he is back in the fold, while 2013-14 NBA Rookie of the Year Michael Carter-Williams is also on the roster.

The Magic have a supremely talented team led by Nikola Vucevic, Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier, but it is difficult to envision them taking a big step forward unless another player on the roster develops into a star, and Fultz stands out as the top candidate.