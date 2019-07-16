British Open Field 2019: Predictions and Vegas Betting Odds for Notable Sleepers

Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

The 2019 British Open kicks off at Royal Portrush in County Antrim, Northern Ireland, on Thursday for the 148th edition of golf's oldest major.

Per Caesars sportsbook, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Tiger Woods are among the favourites to lift the Claret Jug come Sunday as the Open returns to Royal Portrush for the first time since 1951.

However, there are many legitimate contenders with longer odds who could spring a surprise victory.

Here is a look at some sleepers who are not as well fancied as the likes of McIlroy and Koepka, but who will be quietly confident of enjoying a good week in Northern Ireland.

Louis Oosthuizen, +3000

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Between 2008 and 2012, South Africa had four major winners.

Since Ernie Els won the Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes, though, they have endured something of a drought.

Oosthuizen could well break that this week at Portrush.

He is a former Open winner having lifted the Claret Jug at St Andrews in 2010 and has six other top-10 finishes at majors.

Most recently, the 36-year-old finished in a tie for seventh at the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach last month.

Unquestionably, Oosthuizen has the composure to challenge at the top of the leaderboard come the weekend.

His easy swing and unflappable nature should stand him in good stead for Portrush, where straight hitting will be crucial given the treachery of the rough:

As ever with links golf, weather is likely to be a factor, especially with rain forecast, and Oosthuizen's ability to keep a level head in both good and bad moments should make him a contender.

Prediction: Top 10

Ian Poulter, +7500

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

When he first burst onto the scene around two decades ago, Poulter was expected to become a serial contender at major championships.

It has not quite worked out that way, with the 43-year-old boasting eight top-10 finishes at majors but no victories.

At the Open, Poulter finished second in 2008, tied ninth in 2012 and tied third in 2013. At Royal Birkdale in 2017, he finished in a tie for 14th, but he has missed the cut in three of his last four appearances.

He is in decent shape heading to Portrush. A 41st-place finish at the Irish Open at Lahinch was followed by a tie for 14th last week at the Scottish Open.

In 2019, Poulter missed the cut at the USPGA and U.S. Open, but he was excellent at the Masters as he finished in a tie for 12th.

The Englishman has a huge amount of experience to call upon, and his performance at the Scottish Open indicates he is in fine shape to challenge at Portrush.

Prediction: Top 20

Tony Finau, +7500

In 2018, Finau finished in the top 10 in three of the four majors. He continued the trend at the start of 2019 with a tied-fifth finish at the Masters.

In those results is the proof that the Salt Lake City-born Finau can produce good golf anywhere, from Augusta National to Shinnecock Hills to Carnoustie. And he relishes the big occasion.

It does not get much bigger than the Open, especially in 2019, when the tournament's return to a redesigned Portrush has prompted great excitement in Northern Ireland and beyond:

McIlroy is the obvious home favourite, and his fellow Northern Irishmen like Graeme McDowell and Darren Clarke will get huge followings.

But Finau has the personality to garner support from the locals if he finds himself in contention come Sunday.

At 29, he has youth on his side that could help him tame Portrush, and his recent major record makes him a threat to the likes of McIlroy, Koepka and Johnson.

Prediction: Top 5