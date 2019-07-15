Sylvia Fowles, Nneka Ogwumike Headline 2019 WNBA All-Star Game Reserves

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 15, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 03: Sylvia Fowles #34 of the Minnesota Lynx boxing out during free throws against Nneka Ogwumike #30 of the Los Angeles Sparks during a WNBA basketball game at Staples Center on June 3, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The WNBA announced the 2019 All-Stars reserves Monday, with Sylvia Fowles, Nneka Ogwumike and DeWanna Bonner headlining the group. 

The All-Stars starters were revealed last Thursday. Fowles and Bonner were two of the more notable omissions and WNBA head coaches made sure they won't miss out on the 2019 All-Star Game, which is July 27 in Las Vegas.

Fowles is averaging 14.2 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks for the Minnesota Lynx, who are fourth in the league despite Maya Moore's yearlong break and Lindsay Whalen's retirement in the offseason.

Odyssey Sims has had a hand in the Lynx's success as well, leading the team in points (15.4) and assists (5.4). She's an All-Star for the first time in her career as a result.

          

