Sylvia Fowles, Nneka Ogwumike Headline 2019 WNBA All-Star Game Reserves

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The WNBA announced the 2019 All-Stars reserves Monday, with Sylvia Fowles, Nneka Ogwumike and DeWanna Bonner headlining the group.

The All-Stars starters were revealed last Thursday. Fowles and Bonner were two of the more notable omissions and WNBA head coaches made sure they won't miss out on the 2019 All-Star Game, which is July 27 in Las Vegas.

Fowles is averaging 14.2 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks for the Minnesota Lynx, who are fourth in the league despite Maya Moore's yearlong break and Lindsay Whalen's retirement in the offseason.

Odyssey Sims has had a hand in the Lynx's success as well, leading the team in points (15.4) and assists (5.4). She's an All-Star for the first time in her career as a result.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.