Bukayo Saka Scores as Arsenal Beat Colorado Rapids 3-0 to Kick off US Tour

Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Arsenal opened their United States tour with a 3-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Monday at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado.

Bukayo Saka scored the opening goal in the 13th minute. James Olayinka and Gabriel Martinelli tacked on insurance goals in the 29th and 61st minutes as Arsenal cruised to victory.

The Gunners return to the pitch Wednesday to begin the 2019 International Champions Cup. They face off with Bayern Munich on Wednesday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.