Bukayo Saka Scores as Arsenal Beat Colorado Rapids 3-0 to Kick off US Tour

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 16, 2019

BOREHAMWOOD, ENGLAND - MARCH 29: Bukayo Saka of Arsenal chases the ball during the Premier League 2 match between Arsenal U23 and West Ham United U23 at Meadow Park on March 29, 2019 in Borehamwood, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)
Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Arsenal opened their United States tour with a 3-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Monday at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado.

Bukayo Saka scored the opening goal in the 13th minute. James Olayinka and Gabriel Martinelli tacked on insurance goals in the 29th and 61st minutes as Arsenal cruised to victory.

The Gunners return to the pitch Wednesday to begin the 2019 International Champions Cup. They face off with Bayern Munich on Wednesday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    What to Watch This Week 📺

    ⚽ Liverpool travels to the US

    World Football logo
    World Football

    What to Watch This Week 📺

    ⚽ Liverpool travels to the US

    Corey Knapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Arsenal Pull Out of Bennacer Race

    Arsenal logo
    Arsenal

    Arsenal Pull Out of Bennacer Race

    Football-italia
    via Football-italia

    Coutinho's Agent: Liverpool Return Would Be 'Very Difficult'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Coutinho's Agent: Liverpool Return Would Be 'Very Difficult'

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Pogba, Neymar, Bale and Ozil Facing Make-or-Break Seasons

    Arsenal logo
    Arsenal

    Pogba, Neymar, Bale and Ozil Facing Make-or-Break Seasons

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com