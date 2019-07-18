Tour de France 2019 Results: Full Standings After Simon Yates Wins Stage 12

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/Getty Images

Simon Yates took victory on Stage 12 of the Tour de France, pipping Pello Bilbao and Gregor Muhlberger to the finish line at Bagneres-de-Bigorre.

It is a first-ever Tour de France stage win for the Mitchelton Scott rider. He just held off Bilbao in a sprint to the finish line at the end of the 209.5-kilometre stage:

General classification leader Julian Alaphilippe came in 31st and retains the yellow jersey ahead of Friday's individual time trial.

The race started at a fast pace with several riders attempting to make early breakaways only to be quickly caught by the peloton:

The first successful escape attempt came with 166 kilometres of the stage left to race.

A large group consisting of sprinters such as Peter Sagan and Dylan Groenewegen, as well as climbers Nicolas Roche, Yates and Tim Wellens, were all involved:

Wellens in the polka dot jersey added another point to his King of the Mountains tally by being the first rider to make it over the Cote de Montoulieu-Saint-Bernard.

Meanwhile, the breakaway forged a lead of over for minutes at the front, led by Sagan in the green jersey:

Stage 12 also saw Sagan increase his lead in the green jersey standings by claiming the intermediate sprint ahead of Sonny Colbrelli:

The Italian then hit the front after the conclusion of the sprint and was quickly joined by Alexander Kristoff and Lilian Calmejane as the riders made their way up the category 1 Col de Peyresourde.

A perfectly timed run by Wellens saw the Lotto–Soudal rider crest the Col de Peyresourde and take 10 more King of the Mountains points:

Simon Clarke raced away from the group on the 13-kilometre descent down the Col de Peyresourde but was caught by Matteo Trentin on the ascent to La Hourquette d'Ancizan.

The descent to the finish saw Muhlberger, Bilbao and Yates battling it out for top spot, but it was the British rider who had the speed to the take the win:

Meanwhile, it was a quiet day for the general classification contenders, and the top 10 remain unchanged after Stage 12.

Alaphilippe continues to lead by one minute and 12 seconds over defending champion Geraint Thomas, but that is likely to change after Friday's time trial in Pau.