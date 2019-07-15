Ideal Landing Spots for NBA Free Agent JR Smith

0 of 5

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

After sitting out most of last season and this summer, JR Smith is finally done with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Cleveland "had been attempting to move Smith all the way up until the 5 p.m. ET waiver deadline [Monday]" before officially making him a free agent.

Smith, of course, won a title with the Cavs in 2016. He led that team in threes made in the regular season, the playoffs and the NBA Finals.

As he enters his age-34 season, he sits in 13th place all-time for career threes made. If you throw in postseasons, he rises to 11th place.

But Smith has struggled with his shot in recent years. Since 2016-17, among the 115 players with at least as many three-point attempts, Smith ranks 66th in three-point percentage and 113th in true shooting percentage.

And after only appearing in 11 games in 2018-19, there may be some mystery as to how the shooting guard would look on an NBA floor in 2019-20.

Still, this is a volume shooter with plenty of regular and postseason experience. He's made nearly $90 million in salary over the course of his career. He'll almost certainly sign for a veteran minimum deal.

On that kind of contract, he makes sense in plenty of places around the league.

He probably shouldn't be tasked with the duties he had as a starting 2 for over 200 games in Cleveland, but as a 15-20-minute-per-night threat from deep, he could present value for a few contenders.