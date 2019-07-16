Tour de France 2019: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Routes for Remaining Races

Christophe Ena/Associated Press

The first 10 stages of the 2019 Tour de France are in the books, and after a dramatic start, the peloton will now gear up for the high mountains of the Pyrenees and Alps that will decide this year's winner.

Julian Alaphilippe leads the general classification after 10 stages, but Team Ineos are in the driver's seat after the drama of Monday's ride to Albi. Here is a look at the current overall standings:

Here is the route info for the remaining stages. A full breakdown can be found on the Tour's official website.

Eurosport and ITV will provide full coverage of each stage for British viewers. American viewers can tune into NBC Sports.

The first 10 stages of La Grande Boucle have already served up a ton of drama, per The Inner Ring:

Monday's stage was perhaps the most dramatic yet, as severe crosswinds in the final 65 kilometres allowed Team Ineos to complete an ambitious move.

Several top contenders for the yellow jersey found themselves caught in the echelons, leaving Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal to steal a march on the likes of Thibaut Pinot, Richie Porte, Rigoberto Uran and Jakob Fuglsang.

Here are the stage highlights:

Those who got caught out by Ineos' intelligent racing will have to use the coming stages to claw back time. After a transitional stage to Toulouse on Wednesday, the race will spend four days in the Pyrenees, with three mountain stages and an individual time trial.

Saturday's stage stands out. The peloton will face the iconic Col du Tourmalet, one of the most feared climbs in France:

There will be just five stages between Tuesday's rest day and the second rest day in Nimes on Monday. They will make up some of the toughest and potentially most decisive stages of the race, however, especially now that multiple contenders will be forced to race hard to make up time.