ESPN Founder Bill Rasmussen Says He Has Parkinson's Disease

ESPN founder Bill Rasmussen announced Monday that he has Parkinson's Disease and was diagnosed with the condition in 2014.

He made the announcement via a post on ESPNFrontRow.com:

"This is the first time I'm sharing my diagnosis publicly. When the doctor looked me in the eye that day and said, 'The MRI results confirm what I suspected—you have Parkinson's,' I didn't react immediately and he continued, 'We can manage this, but as the disease advances it will affect you and here's what we're going to do...'"

"I didn't feel anything different in my daily life and saw no reason to discuss the topic outside of normal family discussions about health matters. As the months and years passed though, I did indeed start to notice little differences in my physical abilities and learned more about PD—that's when I made the decision to share my story with fans, athletes, teams, sports, businesses and hopefully stir the collective, creative geniuses among us to successfully attack this progressive brain disease."

