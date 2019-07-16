Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich: 2019 ICC Odds, TV Schedule and Live Stream

TF-Images/Getty Images

Arsenal and Bayern Munich continue their pre-season preparations on Wednesday, when the two teams meet in their first fixture of the International Champions Cup at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

The Gunners' plans for the new campaign have been disrupted by captain Laurent Koscielny refusing to travel to the United States for the tour. The Gunners have also been quiet in the transfer market and have only signed 18-year-old striker Gabriel Martinelli from Brazilian side Ituano.

Bayern have been busy reshaping their squad ahead of the new season and have brought in Lucas Hernandez, Benjamin Pavard and Jann-Fiete Arp.

The Bundesliga champions have also waved goodbye to big names such as Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery, Mats Hummels and James Rodriguez.

Date: Wednesday, July 17

Time: 8 p.m. local (11 p.m. ET, 4 a.m. BST Thursday)

TV Info: ESPN 3 (U.S.), Premier Sports 1 (UK)

Live Stream: ESPN Deportes+ (U.S.) and Premier Player (UK)

Match Odds (via Oddschecker): Arsenal 14-5, Bayern 17-20, Draw 14-5

Match Preview

All does not not appear to be well at Arsenal ahead of the new season, both on and off the pitch.

The club's supporters have combined to produce a statement telling owner Stan Kroenke of their frustrations at the team's declining performances and how "they have never felt more marginalised," per the Guardian's Stuart James.

Meanwhile, Koscielny's refusal to travel to the U.S. has left his Arsenal team-mates shocked, according to Layth Yousif at Football.London.

The Gunners will also be without Alex Iwobi and Mohamed Elneny for the trip due to their involvement at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations:

Per Yousif, youngsters Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock and Eddie Nketiah have all been promoted to the first team and will be hoping to impress in pre-season.

Nelson spent last year on loan in the Bundesliga with Hoffenheim. The 19-year-old made 29 appearances in all competitions and has looked sharp in training:

Manager Unai Emery will be expected to field a team containing a blend of youth and experience in their first ICC game, with matches against Fiorentina and Real Madrid to follow.

Bayern have named a strong squad for the trip to the United States, but Hernandez will miss out as he continues his recovery from knee surgery:

Canada international Davies is expected to join up with the squad after his Gold Cup commitments, per the official Bundesliga website.

Manager Niko Kovac has spoken about his plans for the tour which sees Bayern take on Arsenal, Real Madrid and AC Milan, per the club's official website.

"We've got three attractive opponents," he said. "We'll take a number of under-19 players with us because the reserves are already playing. I don't want the players to just be playing, they need to be able to train again the next day."

There should be plenty of quality on show in Wednesday's game, with players such as Manuel Neuer, Robert Lewandowski, Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all expected to be involved at some point.