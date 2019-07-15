WWE SummerSlam 2019 Match Card Predictions After Extreme RulesJuly 15, 2019
WWE SummerSlam 2019 Match Card Predictions After Extreme Rules
Sunday's Extreme Rules pay-per-view not only ended up being one of the best shows of the year up to this point, but it also gave us some genuinely surprising moments and great matches.
Brock Lesnar cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and reclaimed the Universal Championship from Seth Rollins moments after The Beastslayer and Becky Lynch defeated Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans.
The New Day became SmackDown tag team champions, AJ Styles defeated Ricochet for the U.S. title and Shinsuke Nakamura won his first Intercontinental Championship.
We also saw Aleister Black, Kevin Owens, Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns and The Undertaker win their non-title contests, while Drew Gulak, Kofi Kingston and The Revival all retained their respective championships.
A lot of groundwork was done to set up some potential rematches and new feuds heading into SummerSlam. Let's see how the biggest party of the season might look on August 11.
The Club vs. Ricochet and 2 Mystery Partners
Ricochet came up short against Styles and ended up losing the U.S. title a few short weeks after he won it from Samoa Joe at Stomping Grounds on June 23.
This won't be the last time we see these two lock horns and there is a good chance Ricochet gets a rematch on Raw, but when it comes to SummerSlam, a six-man tag match makes the most sense.
If WWE is going to make The Club work this time, it needs to ensure Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are a bigger part of its success.
Ricochet can easily find two people to team up with him. In fact, this might be a great way to reintroduce The Authors of Pain as a babyface tandem.
If Ricochet wants two guys who can match the physicality of Anderson and Gallows, he needs to look no further than Akam and Rezar.
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Finn Balor
The feud between Balor and Nakamura needs to continue if only because their match on Sunday barely scratched the surface of what they are capable of when they work together.
A rematch for the IC title is the best way to use these two, and WWE could even add a third competitor if it doesn't want it to feel repetitive, but Balor and Nakamura need to continue their storyline.
WWE can go deep into their time in Japan and make this into a more personal story for both men. It could even license some footage from New Japan Pro-Wrestling to highlight their past accomplishments.
It doesn't really matter how WWE keeps them together as long as we get more of The Demon and The Rockstar together in the ring.
Speaking of The Demon, it would be shocking if Balor did not bring out his painted persona for their next encounter.
Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins
Lesnar regaining Raw's top title is likely going to upset some WWE fans, but there is no denying how much better Rollins is when he is in pursuit of gold.
The angry Beastslayer we saw on Sunday who beat Corbin into the mat with a kendo stick and steel chair before delivering three Stomps is the same kind of guy we need to see going after The Beast Incarnate.
If anyone can bring the best out of The Beast, it's Rollins. He is head and shoulders above most of the roster when it comes to in-ring ability and that is the kind of performer Lesnar needs to keep him from getting lazy again.
Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks
A lot of people on social media expected Sasha Banks to return at Extreme Rules to either help Bayley retain her Raw women's title or cost her the belt.
Frankly, WWE should keep these two apart for a while. The Boss needs a better storyline to come back after being gone since WrestleMania 35, and one person she has barely faced on the main roster is Lynch.
The Man spent a lot of time on SmackDown while Banks was kept on Raw, so they haven't interacted much since the company split the roster between the two shows.
This would be a fresh feud that would produce some awesome promos and matches. Lacey Evans needs to step back from the title scene and take some time to establish herself as a performer.
Lynch and Banks is the money match WWE needs for SummerSlam.
Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon
Everything WWE has done for the past few weeks indicates Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon will do battle at SummerSlam.
KO's babyface turn has been getting positive reactions whenever he appears on camera, and he seems reinvigorated at the opportunity of playing a different version of himself.
McMahon has been a good heel authority figure, but it's time for him to step back for a while so the WWE Universe has time to miss him again.
Having Owens beat him up so bad that he is forced to take time off is the best way to take Shane-O-Mac off of television while giving KO the push he should have gotten when he first returned from injury in February.
The New Day vs. Daniel Bryan and Rowan
Xavier Woods and Big E defeated Daniel Bryan and Rowan at Extreme Rules to reclaim the SmackDown Tag Team Championships in a match that also included Heavy Machinery.
The New Day is on top of the world right now but don't expect The Planet's Champions to go down without a fight. Bryan wants a tag team revolution and the only way to get it is to keep him in the title scene.
This could easily be another multi-team bout, but we would get a less chaotic encounter if it was just Bryan, Rowan and The New Day in the ring together.
However, a team like The Colons would be a good addition to the match. They haven't been used in quite some time, and if WWE wants to bring them back into the fold, SummerSlam would be a great place to do it.
Drew McIntyre vs. Kofi Kingston
Drew McIntyre needs to move on from Roman Reigns and start being taken seriously as a top contender for the WWE Championship or he will be stuck in the midcard scene forever.
Putting The Scottish Psychopath with Kingston gives us a new feud we haven't seen before and offers both competitors a fresh storyline so they can move forward.
Samoa Joe needs to take some non-title feuds to build himself back up after failing to win the belt so many times over the past two years.
McIntyre is supposed to be viewed as some kind of genetic juggernaut, but his win-loss record is not what it should be. This is WWE's chance to finally make him a dominant competitor who strikes fear into the hearts of his opponents.
Kingston has proved he can work matches against stronger opponents countless time so he would be able to put on a great performance against someone as skilled as the Scotsman.
Other Possible Additions
- The IIconics vs. The Kabuki Warriors (Women's Tag Team Championships)
- Aleister Black vs. Cesaro in a rematch.
- Roman Reigns vs. Elias
- The Revival vs. The Usos vs. The Viking Raiders (Raw Tag Team Championships)
- Drew Gulak vs. Ariya Daivari (Cruiserweight Championship)
- Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley in a rematch.
- Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross
SummerSlam is a super-sized show, so there will be plenty of room on the card to feature more Superstars than mentioned in the previous slides.
Here is a list of other potential bouts we could see based on recent storylines.
What do you want to see at SummerSlam 2019?