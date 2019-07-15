WWE SummerSlam 2019 Match Card Predictions After Extreme Rules

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

Sunday's Extreme Rules pay-per-view not only ended up being one of the best shows of the year up to this point, but it also gave us some genuinely surprising moments and great matches.

Brock Lesnar cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and reclaimed the Universal Championship from Seth Rollins moments after The Beastslayer and Becky Lynch defeated Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans.

The New Day became SmackDown tag team champions, AJ Styles defeated Ricochet for the U.S. title and Shinsuke Nakamura won his first Intercontinental Championship.

We also saw Aleister Black, Kevin Owens, Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns and The Undertaker win their non-title contests, while Drew Gulak, Kofi Kingston and The Revival all retained their respective championships.

A lot of groundwork was done to set up some potential rematches and new feuds heading into SummerSlam. Let's see how the biggest party of the season might look on August 11.