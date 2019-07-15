Aaron Wan-Bissaka Reveals Wilfried Zaha Advice on Manchester United Move

Paul Kane/Getty Images

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has revealed former Crystal Palace team-mate Wilfried Zaha told him to "play without fear" at Manchester United.

The right-back secured a £50 million move to the Red Devils last month after impressing in a breakout 2018-19 campaign with Palace.

Zaha, 26, endured an unsuccessful spell with United between 2013 and 2015, spending much of his time out on loan and making only two Premier League appearances for the Manchester giants.

But Wan-Bissaka said Zaha had some advice on how he should play at Old Trafford, per James Simpson of Sky Sports:

"When he knew that I joined he just told me to play without fear. I have come here as a new signing and he said: 'Just play your game and do what you did last season.' He was happy for me. He said I deserved it, and I should continue working hard and doing what I do."

Wan-Bissaka established himself as one of the Premier League's best right-backs last season:

It is an area United have struggled for some time. Antonio Valencia previously excelled in the role despite being a converted winger, but his performances declined under Jose Mourinho.

Ashley Young has deputised admirably at right-back in the last couple of seasons, but it is also not his natural position, and he is now 34.

At 21, Wan-Bissaka should only get better and better, and he could have a key role to play under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as United look to become title challengers once again.

The Red Devils' most obvious shortcoming last season was their frailty at the back. They conceded 54 goals in the Premier League, a key reason they ended up finishing sixth.

The addition of Wan-Bissaka should go some way to resolving that issue in 2019-20, and he can also have an impact going forward. He provided three assists in the Premier League last term.

Expectations will be high for the England under-21 international, and it may take him some time to adapt to life at Old Trafford.

But it seems unlikely Wan-Bissaka will fail at United as Zaha did, and the Manchester giants' £50 million outlay is proof of his enormous potential.