British Open 2019: Updated Betting Tips for Major at Royal Portrush Golf Club

The final major of the season begins on Thursday, with the British Open taking place at the Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland.

Francesco Molinari is the reigning champion, and the Italian will be in with a chance of winning his second Claret Jug.

Rory McIlroy is the early favourite to win the competition, with the Open taking place in his homeland.

British Open Winner (via Oddschecker)

Rory McIlroy: 8-1

Brooks Koepka: 9-1

Dustin Johnson: 14-1

Jon Rahm: 14-1

Tiger Woods: 16-1

Justin Rose: 20-1

Francesco Molinari: 25-1

Betting Tips

McIlroy was born just an hour away from this year's Open course, and he will be familiar with the County Antrim surroundings.

The Dunluce Links course is one of the most famous in Northern Ireland and has long been considered one of the best courses in the world.

McIlroy recently explained in a podcast he broke the course record in Portrush when he was just 16:

It's clear to see why McIlroy is the favourite, and he will have huge support following him until the conclusion of his challenge. Playing in his native country could give the 30-year-old a significant advantage against a talented field.

The four-time major winner has not tasted success in one of golf's biggest tournaments since 2014. McIlroy won the Open and PGA Championship that year, but has been unable to succeed at a one of the four majors since.

The American challenge should be significant at the Open, with Brooks Koepka, Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson present.

Koepka is the world No. 1 ahead of Johnson and McIlroy, and his form has been breathtaking since 2017. Since then, he's bagged five majors, and he clearly believes he's the best in the world when he steps on the biggest stages.

However, Koepka has not placed better than sixth at the Open, and the time has come for him to make a splash in front of British fans. The 29-year-old is not known as a links specialist, but he has the all-round game and temperament to be a success during the weekend.

Despite Koepka's brilliance, all eyes will be on Woods after his return to the top of the sport. The legend won his fifth U.S. Masters in 2019, representing one of the greatest sporting comebacks of all time. Woods had not won a major for 11 years after suffering injury and a fall from grace. The 43-year-old is roaring once again, and he will be a threat at the top of the leaderboard.

Woods tied sixth on five-under at the tournament last year, and the three-time champion would be a popular winner if he lifts the Claret Jug once again.