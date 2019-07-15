Tour de France 2019: Remaining Routes, Stage Info and TV Schedule

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/Getty Images

Deceuninck-QuickStep's Julian Alaphilippe leads the general classification of the 2019 Tour de France ahead of Giulio Ciccone and Thibaut Pinot after nine of the 21 stages.

South Africa's Daryl Impey won Sunday's Stage 9 on Bastille Day on the run from Saint-Etienne to Brioude to secure his first stage win at the Tour de France.

Yet Alaphilippe retains the yellow jersey and is one minute and 12 seconds ahead of defending champion Geraint Thomas in fifth.

Latest General Classification

1. Julian Alaphilippe, Deceuninck-QuickStep: 38 hours, 37 minutes, 36 seconds

2. Giulio Ciccone, Trek-Segafredo: 0:00:23

3. Thibaut Pinot, Groupama-FDJ: 0:00:53

4. George Bennett, Team Jumbo-Visma: 0:01:10

5. Geraint Thomas, Team Ineos: 0:01:12

The full results are available from the Tour de France's official website.

The riders return to action on Monday, racing from Saint-Flour to Albi in the final stage before Tuesday's rest day.

Here is a look at the full 2019 Tour de France route:

Coverage of the remaining stages will be provided by Eurosport and ITV for viewers in the United Kingdom, while in the United States coverage is available on NBC Sports.

Full details of all the stages are available from the official Tour de France website.

Stage 9 saw little action between the favourites for the general classification, allowing Impey to claim an emotional victory:

The race was also marred by a serious crash involving Alessandro De Marchi. The Italian was stretchered away and his team later offered an update on his condition:

While the peloton were happy to let the breakaway battle it out for victory on Sunday, it is unlikely we will see a repeat on Monday as the sprinters know this is an opportunity to grab victory.

Stage 10 sees the riders travel 217.5 kilometres over an undulating route that features four categorised climbs.

The finish is a straightforward run-in on the narrow roads heading into Albi and looks setup for a bunch sprint to decide the winner in what could be a frantic finish before a deserved rest day.