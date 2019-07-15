Fiorentina vs. Chivas: 2019 ICC TV Schedule and Live Stream

Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Fiorentina will play Guadalajara Chivas in the International Champions Cup at the SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, on Tuesday.

The seventh annual pre-season tournament kicks off in the United States, with further matches set to be played across the world.

Fiorentina have replaced AS Roma in the competition after the Giallorossi pulled out due to UEFA Europa League commitments. Chivas are the only team from outside Europe to participate at the ICC this summer.

Date: Tuesday, July 16

Time: 8 p.m. local, 9 p.m. ET, 2 a.m. BST (Wednesday)

TV: ESPN2 (U.S.), Premier Sports 1 (UK)

Stream: WatchESPN, Premier Player

Preview

Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images

The ICC has developed into a staple for football fans each summer. Twelve of the top teams in the world will participate this year, with Real Madrid and Manchester United set to feature.

Serie A will provide the most sides this year. Fiorentina are joined by Italian champions Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan.

La Viola are two-time Serie A winners, but they ended last season in 16th place and missed relegation by only three points.

Like Fiorentina, Chivas are historically a great team in their country but have fallen on harder times in the Mexican league. They came 11th in the Liga MX last term but won the 2018 CONCACAF Champions League in a penalty shootout against Toronto FC. It was the second time Chivas have won the competition—the first since 1962.

TF-Images/Getty Images

Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic could be one of the breakout performers at the ICC. The Serbia international has developed into a top-class prospect and caught the attention of Europe's biggest teams over the past 12 months.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio (h/t Metro), Manchester United are reportedly considering an approach for the 21-year-old. The Red Devils are chasing Leicester City's Harry Maguire but could switch their attentions to Milenkovic if they miss out on the England international.

The Italians will be desperate to hold on to Milenkovic, who made 34 Serie A appearances last term.