British Open Odds 2019: Vegas Projections for Top Stars in This Year's Field

James Wilson/MB Media/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy is the outright favourite to win the 2019 British Open. Oddsmakers are tipping the 30-year-old to overcome a loaded field featuring Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm and Tiger Woods.

The Northern Irishman makes sense as the favourite considering he's a two-time Open winner and is playing on home soil.

While McIlroy hasn't won this particular prize since 2014, he's revived his form by winning The Players Championship and the Canadian Open this year.

Outperforming world No. 2 Johnson won't be easy, while Koepka will arrive at the Royal Portrush Golf Club in County Antrim, Northern Ireland, as the PGA Championship holder.

Odds for Top Stars

Rory McIlroy : 8-1

: 8-1 Brooks Koepka : 11-1

: 11-1 Dustin Johnson: 16-1

Jon Rahm : 16-1

: 16-1 Tiger Woods: 16-1

Justin Rose: 20-1

Francesco Molinari : 25-1

: 25-1 Xander Schauffele : 25-1

: 25-1 Tommy Fleetwood : 28-1

: 28-1 Rickie Fowler: 30-1

Odds per Oddschecker

McIlroy was steady rather than spectacular during his preparation at the Scottish Open. He shot 67, 67 and 68 before closing by carding a 69 on Sunday.

While he can play better, those scores are proof he's keeping mistakes low. He knows how to stay efficient on the links in Northern Ireland as well, which is one reason oddsmakers rate his chances so highly.

McIlroy is expecting more of a challenge from the links at Antrim than those at the Renaissance Club, per Richard Bath of the Daily Telegraph: "At Portrush, the greens will be a little faster, but (here) it's just been a touch slow and a touch sticky, which doesn't challenge you enough whenever you miss second shots."

McIlroy's ability to manufacture shots will be invaluable in handling any erratic greens, but he'll also be fighting some unfavourable recent history, having failed to win a major in five years.

Course obstacles at Royal Portrush may reduce the effectiveness of Johnson's power from the tee. The 35-year-old also has some difficult memories of this Open, having wasted a 36-hole lead in 2015.

Of the American players involved, Koepka may have the best chance. The world No. 1's game lends itself well to the more challenging links in Europe.

Few players combine power off the tee with a nuanced game on the greens as well as the 29-year-old. He stays cool with the putter and rarely makes a mistake in his short game.

Koepka has also been dominating the majors scene, having claimed back-to-back PGA and U.S. Open titles. While he finished T39 at the last British Open, there is reason to believe he will be the player to beat this time.