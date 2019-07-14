Lawyer: Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann 'Very Disappointed' with Atletico Madrid

LLUIS GENE/Getty Images

Antoine Griezmann's lawyer, Sevan Karian, has said the France international is "very disappointed" with the way his former club, Atletico Madrid, have responded to his move to Barcelona.

Karian told L'Equipe that Griezmann is unhappy with the club's attitude but is keen to focus on his future at the Camp Nou (h/t Jack Rathborn at The Independent):



"Antoine is very disappointed with the attitude shown by Atletico and the club's hierarchy. They are acting in bad faith and are communicating the opposite of what they told him in person. But let them do as they see fit, we will do the same if necessary. For the moment, for [Griezmann], he only wants to think about this new chapter in his career."

Atletico issued a statement on Friday saying the €120 million received from Barcelona for the FIFA World Cup winner is "insufficient" because they believe agreement was reached before his buyout clause dropped at the start of July, per Robbie Dunne at AS.

Barcelona announced on Friday that Griezmann would join the club on five-year deal with an €800 million buyout clause.

The announcement was followed by a statement from Atletico offering their view of the deal and signalling their intention to begin legal action against Barcelona, as Sport Witness shared:

Atletico Madrid President Enrique Cerezo told RAC1 that the club would only have spoken out if it could be backed up (h/t Goal's Dejan Kalinic).

"If the club have made this statement, it's because there's evidence," he said. "We have to study it, and we'll demand the amount we consider to be necessary."

Atleti also issued a statement on July 6 saying they believed "a deal between Barcelona and the player had been agreed in March," per Football Espana.

Griezmann announced his decision to leave Atletico Madrid in a short video posted on social media on May 14 but did not state his destination:

Atletico chief executive officer Gil Marin told Movistar in June that he has known "since March" that Griezmann would be joining Barcelona (h/t Marca).

Barcelona have not responded to Atletico's statement. However, club sources "remain calm about the threats and insist the club have not breached FIFA's regulations," according to ESPN FC's Sam Marsden.

If Atletico Madrid can prove an agreement between Griezmann and Barcelona existed before his release clause dropped, then the two clubs could be set for a legal battle.

Meanwhile, Griezmann has since arrived at his new club and joined the first team for their medical check-ups on Sunday ahead of their first pre-season training session on Monday, per the club's official website.