RJ Barrett Double-Double Leads Knicks to Summer League Win vs. Wizards

New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett ended Las Vegas Summer League play on a positive note as the ex-Duke forward dropped 21 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds in a 103-87 win over the Washington Wizards on Saturday:

The third overall pick of the 2019 NBA draft helped the Knicks outscore the Wizards 33-15 in the final quarter, but the rest of the Knicks' draft selections from the past two years also excelled.

Mitchell Robinson added 18 points, nine rebounds and three blocks, and Kevin Knox filled the box score with 15 points, five dimes, four boards, two steals and two blocks. Ignas Brazdeikis added 17 points and eight boards.

Barrett's performance was the story, though, as he did a little of everything for the Knicks on Saturday in the midst of nearly securing a triple-double.

He calmly hit a three-pointer from the top of the key to give New York an early 39-31 edge:

The 19-year-old's court vision was also sensational after struggling in that department earlier this summer. Of note, he found Mitchell Robinson for an alley-oop after driving the lane:

The wing also muscled into the key and put home a layup off the high glass to extend the Knicks' fourth-quarter edge to 85-78:

Barrett finished with a game-high plus-25 mark, an impressive result considering he started Vegas by going 7-of-33 with just 18 points, 10 turnovers and two assists over his first two games.

He rebounded to the tune of 19.7 points on 43.2 percent shooting, 9.3 boards and 6.3 assists in his final three contests, committing just four turnovers in the process. Rebecca Harlow of MSG Network and Tommy Beer of NBC Sports/Rotoworld complimented his performances down the stretch:

New York may have also found a diamond in the rough with undrafted forward Kenny Wooten, who swatted five Wizards shots:

Wooten, who played two seasons at Oregon before going pro, has a fan in the New York Post's Marc Berman:

The Wizards were without Rui Hachimura, the ninth overall pick of the 2019 NBA draft who posted 19.3 points on 50.0 percent shooting and 7.0 rebounds in three summer league games. Hachimura was rested.

Moe Wagner stepped up and led Washington with 20 points and eight rebounds. Troy Caupain added 15 points off the bench.

Both teams finished Las Vegas Summer League play with 2-3 records.